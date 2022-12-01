Liverpool have seen another prominent member of their staff depart the club, with former coach Michael Beale building his backroom at Rangers.

Beale has this week taken the manager’s job at Rangers, departing his role with QPR a month after pledging his loyalty to the club amid interest from Wolves.

The 42-year-old, who was previously Steven Gerrard’s assistant in Glasgow, admitted that the offer of taking over the Scottish giants was too attractive to turn down.

Now he has begun the task of putting together his backroom staff, which has included three appointments from his supporting cast at QPR.

Joining Damian Matthew, Neil Banfield and Harry Watling on the backroom at Rangers is a new arrival from Liverpool, with Dr Jack Ade departing Merseyside after almost seven years.

Dr Ade held the combined role of head of elite fitness development and under-21s fitness coach since his arrival in 2016, but has now left to become head of performance at Rangers.

The sports scientist attained a PhD at Liverpool John Moores University in 2019, and will now take his expertise to Scotland, where he has already begun work.

It leaves Liverpool with another position to fill during a turbulent period off the pitch, having only just appointed a new first-team club doctor in Jonathan Power.

The role had been temporarily performed by GP Sarah Lindsay and head of academy medical Bevin McCartan, but Power will soon begin on a full-time basis.

There is a chance that Beale attempts to poach more personnel from the Liverpool academy staff, having built up strong relationships with colleagues during two spells at Kirkby.