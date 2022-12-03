★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC Opinion  •  

Liverpool mid-season report cards as Tyler Morton and 5 loanees shine

Jack Lusby

Jack Lusby

With Liverpool into their mid-season break and the January transfer window approaching, how have the 17 players spending the campaign on loan fared?

It was a busy summer for Liverpool’s director of loan management David Woodfine who, along with sporting director Julian Ward, was tasked with identifying temporary clubs for 17 players.

The transfer window saw youngsters and fringe figures head out to clubs in England, Scotland, Wales, Germany, Spain, Austria, Portugal and Poland, ranging from non-league to top flight.

But how have they got on up to now?

Here, we take a brief look at each loanee and give them a grade for their season so far.

 

Tyler Morton – Blackburn

2JNBJ5H Blackburn Rovers' Tyler Morton during the Carabao Cup, first round match at Ewood Park, Blackburn. Picture date: Wednesday August 10, 2022.

Starts (Sub): 17 (5)
Minutes played: 1,603

After a slow start, Morton has taken up a key role in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s midfield, adjusting to the physical demands of the Championship as he begins to dictate games.

Regular minutes in a side challenging for promotion will be invaluable for a player considered part of Liverpool’s long-term future.

GRADE: A

 

Leighton Clarkson – Aberdeen

2JPWBCA McDiarmid Park, Perth, UK. 20th Aug, 2022. Scottish premier league football, St Johnstone versus Aberdeen: Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News

Starts (Sub): 11 (3)
Minutes played: 958

A brilliant goal on his debut, hours after completing his move to Scotland, set the tone for Clarkson’s eye-catching spell with Aberdeen so far.

Operating in a more advanced role in midfield, the 21-year-old has shown his industry, creativity and eye for goal, capturing hearts in the Pittodrie stands.

GRADE: A

 

Sepp van den Berg – Schalke

2K1EH43 DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 17: Sepp van den Berg of Schalke 04 during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 at Signal Iduna Park on September 17, 2022 in Dortmund, Germany (Photo by Marcel ter Bals/Orange Pictures)

Starts (Sub): 4 (0)
Minutes played: 323

The Dutchman made a promising start, but a serious ankle injury suffered at the start of October has ruled him out until 2023.

GRADE: N/A

 

Rhys Williams – Blackpool

2JJCXF3 Blackpool's Rhys Williams during a pre-season friendly match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. Picture date: Sunday July 24, 2022.

Starts (Sub): 11 (3)
Minutes played: 959

It has been a hit-and-miss stint at Blackpool so far for Williams, who enjoyed regular game time early on before losing his spot as a regular starter.

Concerns remain over his recovery pace, but a full season in the Championship – after an aborted spell at Swansea last time out – could be a defining one for the 21-year-old.

GRADE: B

 

Conor Bradley – Bolton

2JRCMAN Bolton Wanderers? Conor Bradley in action during the Carabao Cup second round match at the University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton. Picture date: Tuesday 23rd August, 2022.

Starts (Sub): 19 (4)
Minutes played: 1,764

An outright success at Bolton, which has led to speculation over a move to the Championship mid-season.

Bradley has thrived as a right wing-back, bringing both goals and assists, and while the temptation may be to fast-track him up the tiers, it could risk upsetting his rhythm.

GRADE: A

 

Owen Beck – Bolton

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 1, 2022: Liverpool's Owen Beck during the pre-match warm-up before the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Liverpool FC Under-23's and Manchester United FC Under-23's at the Liverpool Academy. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Starts (Sub): 3 (3)
Minutes played: 274

A summer switch to Famalicao in Portugal proved a waste of time for Beck, who then joined Bradley at Bolton and found himself catching up on his fitness.

The left-back’s first start in League One only came in November, so it is too soon to judge the success of this loan.

GRADE: C

 

Marcelo Pitaluga – Macclesfield

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, 20 February, 2022: Liverpool’s goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga runs out for the second-half during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Liverpool FC Under-23’s and Blackburn Rovers FC Under-23’s at the Liverpool Academy. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Starts (Sub): 23 (0)
Minutes played: 2,040

After 11 clean sheets in 23 games so far, conceding only 17 goals, Pitaluga is expected to return to Liverpool from non-league Macclesfield in January.

A new club, further up the pyramid, is then likely to be sought for the Brazilian goalkeeper, who is highly regarded within the first-team setup.

GRADE: A

 

Billy Koumetio – Austria Wien

2JRPE8B August 25, 2022, Istanbul, Warsaw, Turkey: Billy Koumetio of Austria Wien during the UEFA Europa League Play-Off second leg match between Fenerbahce and Austria Wien at Ulker Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on August 25, 2022. ( Photo by Seskimphoto ) .LIGA EUROPY UEFA PILKA NOZNA SEZON 2022/2023.FOT. SESKIMPHOTO/NEWSPIX.PL.POLAND, TURKEY, GERMANY, AUSTRIA AND UK OUT !!!.---.Newspix.pl *** Local Caption *** www.newspix.pl .mail us: info@newspix.pl.call us: 0048 022 23 22 222.---.Polish Picture Agency by Ringier Axel Springer Poland (Credit Image: © Seskimphoto/Newspix via ZUMA Press)

Starts (Sub): 7 (4)
Minutes played: 712

Though he has already been given exposure to senior football at Liverpool, Koumetio is still very much a work in progress, which has shown in a tough first loan move.

The Frenchman has dropped from first team to the reserves at Austria Wien, with the deal likely to be terminated in January.

GRADE: D

 

Vitezslav Jaros – Stockport

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 29, 2020: Liverpool's goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros during the EFL Trophy Northern Group D match between Tranmere Rovers FC and Liverpool FC Under-21's at Prenton Park. Tranmere Rovers won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Starts (Sub): 13 (0)
Minutes played: 1,118

A sleeper success in the early months of the season, Jaros has made the No. 1 spot his own at League Two side Stockport, though injury has disrupted his progress.

Thwarting James Maddison from the spot in a 3-1 shootout defeat to Leicester in the Carabao Cup was an early highlight, while five clean sheets have come in 11 league games.

GRADE: B

 

Adam Lewis – Newport County

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Friday, September 20, 2019: Liverpool's substitute Adam Lewis prepares to take a free-kick during the Under-23 FA Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at Holmes Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Starts (Sub): 17 (3)
Minutes played: 1,387

Minutes on the pitch are the overriding positive for Lewis at Newport County, after a difficult spell with Livingston last season.

Typically deployed as a left wing-back, the 23-year-old has been a useful squad player in League Two.

GRADE: C

 

James Balagizi – Crawley Town

2JRCDK4 Crawley Town's James Balagizi celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Carabao Cup second round match at Broadfield Stadium, Crawley. Picture date: Tuesday 23rd August, 2022.

Starts (Sub): 9 (2)
Minutes played: 714

Though groin surgery stalled his momentum, it has been an impressive first loan for the versatile Balagizi so far at Crawley.

The 19-year-old has been used as a No. 6, a No. 10 and on both wings, with a brace against Northampton, an assist against Rochdale and a star-making strike against Fulham coming before his injury.

GRADE: A

 

Paul Glatzel – Tranmere

Paul Glatzel (Image: Richard Ault / Tranmere Rovers)

Starts (Sub): 0 (1)
Minutes played: 14

Another cruel blow for Glatzel came in September, with a recurrence of a long-term hamstring injury – on his return to action – seeing him ruled out for an indefinite period.

GRADE: N/A

 

Max Woltman – Doncaster Rovers

SALFORD, ENGLAND - Tuesday, August 30, 2022: Liverpool's Max Woltman (L) and goalkeeper Harvey Davies during the English Football League Trophy Northern Group D match between Salford City FC and Liverpool FC Under-21's at Moor Lane. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Starts (Sub): 2 (8)
Minutes played: 276

It has just not worked out for Woltman at Doncaster, with a change of manager in October not helping his cause as he struggles to adjust to the rigours of League Two.

GRADE: D

 

Fidel O’Rourke – Caernarfon Town

LONDON, ENGLAND - Friday, April 23, 2021: Liverpool's substitute Fidel O'Rourke retrieves balls during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Tottenham Hotspur FC Under-23's and Liverpool FC Under-23's at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham Hotspur won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Starts (Sub): 11 (2)
Minutes played: 881

Given the platform of senior football in Wales, 20-year-old striker O’Rourke has taken the opportunity and excelled, with eight goals in his first 13 games including a stunning bicycle kick.

GRADE: A

 

Jack Bearne – Kidderminster Harriers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 19, 2021: Liverpool's Jack Bearne during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Liverpool FC Under-23's and Leeds United AFC Under-23's at the Liverpool Academy. Leeds United won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Starts (Sub): 1 (3)
Minutes played: 149

A late arrival at non-league Kidderminster, Bearne announced himself with a goal against Darlington in November, and the hope is he can now settle and kick on.

GRADE: C

 

Anderson Arroyo – Alaves

KAA Gent's new player Anderson Arroyo Cordoba pictured in action during a training session of Belgian soccer team KAA Gent, during the 2018-2019 Jupiler Pro League season, Friday 07 September 2018, in Gent. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS

Starts (Sub): 7 (2)
Minutes played: 669

Now 22 and with his sixth loan club, Colombian defender Arroyo is not yet a regular starter in the Spanish second tier.

GRADE: C

 

Jakub Ojrzynski – Radomiak Radom

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 4, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. Chelsea won 1-0 condemning Liverpool to their fifth consecutive home defeat for the first time in the club’s history. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Apps (Starts): 3 (0)
Minutes played: 270

Returning his native Poland, 19-year-old goalkeeper Ojrzynski has taken up a backup role, with his next step unclear at this stage.

GRADE: D

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks