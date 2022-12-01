Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham have struck up a strong bond while at the World Cup, leading to further speculation over a Liverpool move.

With the England camp in Qatar a sterile, enclosed setup, ferried from hotel to training ground to stadium, the players have found themselves in close quarters.

For some, that has given them the opportunity to spend time together, which has been the case with Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool target Bellingham.

Bellingham is widely expected to leave Dortmund in 2023, with interest from a number of big clubs, but seemingly none more so than the Reds.

Whether they land a deal that could get close to the £130 million mark remains to be seen, but Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson are both doing a stellar job of making the midfielder feel welcome.

On Wednesday evening, the Liverpool right-back shared a photo of him and the 19-year-old on a walk through Lusail, posing in front of the Crescent Tower.

“Stroll in the city with bro,” was the caption, with Bellingham responding: “My brother.”

Now, players are not oblivious to transfer speculation – especially when on the scale surrounding Bellingham’s proposed switch to Liverpool – but it would be remiss to read too much into an Instagram post.

Nevertheless, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has only added to the rumours as he reacted to one repost of Alexander-Arnold’s photo on Twitter:

? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 30, 2022

Plettenberg elaborated further soon after, explaining that “Liverpool are doing everything and Klopp is pushing a lot!”

“Internal [sources] saying: Bellingham first! [Brighton midfielder, Moises] Caicedo is an alternative,” he added.

“Liverpool is highly rated by the player. But nothing decided yet.

“LFC won’t pay every price. Dortmund expects between €100 million to €150 million.”