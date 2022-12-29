Roberto Firmino has provided good news on his hamstring injury, but the striker has ruled out a return for Liverpool against Leicester on Friday.

Firmino has been sidelined since the Reds arrived back on Merseyside from their training camp in Dubai, missing the last two clashes with Man City and Aston Villa.

It comes at a tricky stage for Liverpool, who are also without Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, and has seen Fabio Carvalho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fill in.

Jurgen Klopp is likely to be required to make a decision over one of the two on the left of his attack for the visit of Leicester, too, with Firmino giving an update on his fitness.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the Brazilian revealed that he is “already healed,” but added that “all being well” his target will be returning against Brentford on January 2.

“I’m already healed, thank God. I’ll probably train [on Thursday],” he explained.

“Then all being well I’ll be ready not for the next game but the one after that. So all great.”

Firmino’s availability for the Monday evening trip to Brentford would be a boost, with Liverpool unlikely to be able to call upon new signing Cody Gakpo.

According to The Athletic, the club would require special dispensation from the Premier League, due to Gakpo’s work permit application not able to be submitted until January 1 and the Eredivisie transfer window not opening until January 2.

More simply, the return of Firmino would be a major positive as the No. 9 struck an impressive run of form in the first half of the season.

Starting 16 of his 21 appearances, the 31-year-old scored nine goals and laid on four assists, with his omission from the Brazil squad for the World Cup considered a shock.

“Of course it was frustrating not being called up to the World Cup, but as I’ve said before that’s part of God’s plan and I am following God’s plan,” Firmino added.

“It really does motivate me more and more not having gone to the World Cup so I will work hard to get back into the Selecao.”