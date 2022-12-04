Liverpool will begin a two-week training camp in Dubai on Monday, with at least 25 players expected to report for sessions and warmup friendlies.

Just over three weeks on from their last game, the 3-1 win over Southampton, the Reds are due back in training ahead of fixtures later this month.

Before the trip to Man City in the Carabao Cup on December 22, Jurgen Klopp‘s side will take on Lyon (Dec 11) and AC Milan (Dec 16) in two friendlies in Dubai.

Part of a four-team Dubai Super Cup, the round-robin tournament serves as a warmup for the second half of the season, with Liverpool also taking in regular training sessions in elite facilities.

While six players remain at the World Cup, including Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, there is a strong core that will report to Dubai.

That includes key starters such as Thiago, Andy Robertson and Mo Salah, with the likes of Joe Gomez, Harvey Elliott, Roberto Firmino, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Fabio Carvalho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also travelling.

Darwin Nunez, meanwhile, will join late following Uruguay’s exit from the World Cup group stage.

The break also gives Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Naby Keita the opportunity to regain sharpness having recovered from injury, while Diogo Jota and goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga will work on existing injuries.

It may be the case that Kaide Gordon and loanee Arthur head to Dubai to continue their rehabilitation from long-term issues, too.

Caoimhin Kelleher will serve as first-choice goalkeeper against Lyon and Milan, with Adrian and Harvey Davies part of the backup group.

Nat Phillips, Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic can hope for minutes in the two friendlies, while there is a chance Klopp turns to the youth ranks to flesh out his squad.

If so, it is likely that Ben Doak, Bobby Clark and Luke Chambers could be called up, with Jarell Quansah, Jake Cain and Layton Stewart also possibilities.

Melkamu Frauendorf, who started against Derby in the Carabao Cup third round, may also be involved, but only recently concluded international duty with the Germany under-19s.

Likely Liverpool squad for Dubai training camp

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Davies, Pitaluga*

Defenders: Matip, Gomez, Phillips, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Chambers

Midfielders: Thiago, Elliott, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Bajcetic, Arthur*, Cain

Forwards: Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Nunez, Jota*, Carvalho, Gordon*, Clark, Frauendorf, Stewart, Doak

* Injured