They may represent rival clubs, but Trent Alexander-Arnold and David Beckham have a shared appreciation for the beauty of creative football.

In the history of the Premier League, only nine players have assisted more goals than Beckham (80), though Alexander-Arnold (45) is on course to eclipse his tally.

The Liverpool right-back has averaged 11 assists a season since he became a regular starter in the English top flight, and he will have aspirations of breaking into the top 10.

But while Beckham was a key player for England, the 24-year-old has found himself on the fringes under Gareth Southgate, including just one, 33-minute appearance so far at this year’s World Cup.

He remains part of the squad, however, and in a break in training this week, he met with Beckham on the touchline.

The 47-year-old was filmed giving advice to Alexander-Arnold on his free-kick technique, while hailing his crossing ability.

“When I was at United, Ferguson, the moment he saw me off a little bit, with either my run-up or the smoothness of kicking it, he’d pull me back in,” he said.

“He’d know exactly what I was doing wrong.

“So I just kept doing the same thing over and over again. Never changed it.”

He added: “Continuous. It’s simple, but so important.

“But you’re obviously doing it. Just keep doing whatever you’re doing, because you can cross a ball!”

There was an appreciation on Alexander-Arnold’s face as he took in Beckham’s words, with the No. 66 committed to improving his game as he develops for club and country.

Strangely, the right-back is yet to record an assist this season, though he did score his seventh direct free-kick for the club in the 2-0 win over Rangers in October.

Having also struck as part of a set-piece routine in the 2-1 win at Chelsea in 2019, more than half of Alexander-Arnold’s 15 goals for Liverpool have come from free-kicks.