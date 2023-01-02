Arthur says “bring on 2023” after “hardest year of my life”

It’s safe to say the year 2022 was not an easy one for Arthur, who has played just 13 minutes for Jurgen Klopp‘s side since his summer move, and he’s ready for 2023.

The new year presents a chance to start a new chapter and move on from what came before, and Arthur is more than ready to do just that if his social media post is anything to go by.

The Brazilian started 2022 with Juventus and featured 21 times before injury struck and a loan move to Liverpool followed, where he has since featured just once for the Reds’ senior side.

Arthur was forced to undergo surgery in October and is now closing in on his comeback, but will need to build back his fitness if he is to have any influence in Liverpool’s midfield this season.

The 26-year-old is clearly eager to learn from 2022 and see this upcoming year take a more positive turn after “emotional turbulence” in his personal life and a “complicated football year.”

His post reads:

2022 the hardest year of my life! A complicated football year, with many injuries, many criticisms that I had to listen silently, without at least having the opportunity to expose the truth, what was really happening, many sleepless nights because of physical pain, many days inside from the hospital, the anguish of waiting for the medical report in hope that it wasn’t something that could prevent me from doing what I love most, playing football. The year in which I took the most development as a football player to achieve my goals. 2022 was the year I dedicated the most off the field, trained the most, tried the most and was the year I had the most problems on the field. A year with a lot of emotional turbulence in my personal life, a year that the more I fought, the more things went off track! And the most important thing… 2022 was the year I grew the most as a person, as a son, as a boyfriend, as a friend, as an athlete! I just have to thank for the year 2022, for all the learnings, a difficult year, a difficult phase. But it was a year that taught me a lot of lessons and that I will carry to the next years of my life. Thank you 2022 and bring on 2023! Be Strong, Have Faith

Arthur has yet to return to full team training but has previously proven his commitment to getting back on track having appointed extra fitra and forgone his holidays in September to improve his fitness before injury struck.

He will be doing everything possible to get back on track with Liverpool committed to seeing out his loan deal.