Jurgen Klopp knows no one wants to hear Liverpool are making “steps in the right direction” but that’s how he felt after defeat at Brighton, but he questioned the body language of some of his players.

Here are three points from the manager after the defeat at Brighton:

The body language

Without invitation, Klopp noted that the “body language [from] a couple of the boys have to be much better,” but did not elaborate further.

In the same breath, he said “defending in the formation has to be better from a few,” no names were mentioned.

Asked to later clarify his point, Klopp wasn’t particularly happy to discuss it further.

“When I speak about body language today, it wasn’t okay. Next time, it should be better. There’s nothing left for an additional answer,” he said.

“Look, I’m not over the moon about this performance but, again, the only thing that happened was we lost against a good side.”

Still making steps

It’s now four defeats since Liverpool returned from the World Cup break, two of which have knocked the Reds out of both domestic cup competitions.

Results have not been forthcoming but Klopp is seeing his team make steps in “the right direction,” although he knows you may be just as tired of him saying it as he is.

“We are in a situation where we constantly want to make the final step and that’s why it feels now, especially, bad in this moment because it didn’t happen,” the manager said.

“But there were again steps in the right direction and I can imagine no one wants to hear that anymore, I can’t hear it anymore, but it’s still right.

“We have to go from there. We play Wolves again and we will try there again. We have to build on these kinds of things.”

‘Not 100 percent true’

After the defeat, Andy Robertson admitted that while Liverpool wanted a “new start,” they’ve “probably been worse” since the turn of year.

Presented with his comments during the press conference, Klopp said: “Not 100 percent true but not 100 percent wrong.

“Of course, we wanted a new start, it’s clear when you come back from the World Cup break you want to go for it, definitely.

“So far it didn’t happen properly, that’s true. That means we have to keep working, there’s nothing else to do.”

With longer gaps between games now to train, rest and recover, Liverpool have to respond. We’re getting tired of saying that too!