Two of Liverpool’s most promising youngsters played the full game as the Reds under-21s were narrowly beaten by Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Liverpool U21s 0-1 Crystal Palace U21s

Premier League 2, AXA Training Centre

January 22, 2023

Goals: Akinwale 5′

Having not been included in the first team squad for Saturday’s draw with Chelsea, both Ramsay and Doak were given the green light to feature for Barry Lewtas‘ side the following day.

Ramsay is yet to make a first team appearance since the resumption of Liverpool’s season in December, with some reports on Sunday crediting Swansea and Watford with an interest in signing him on loan this month.

Three players who have recently returned from loan spells also featured. Billy Koumetio started at centre-back, Max Woltman was given another game in attack, and Fidel O’Rourke, who was recalled from his spell with Caernarfon Town this week, came off the bench.

Liverpool got off to the worst possible start, with the visitors scoring what proved to be the only goal of the game after just five minutes.

It was striker Victor Akinwale who was on the scoresheet, finishing well after a cross from Jack Wells-Morrison. Palace had other opportunities to extend their lead before the break, but were unable to take them.

Liverpool piled on the pressure early in the second period, with Doak denied by a last ditch challenge inside the box just before the hour mark.

But the young Reds were unable to find a breakthrough, with Palace holding on to secure all three points. The defeat leaves Liverpool sixth in Premier League 2, with Crystal Palace up to third.

Liverpool U21s: Mrozek; Ramsay, Jonas, Koumetio, Chambers; Corness, Stephenson, Clark (Musialowski 76′); Doak, Frauendorf (O’Rourke 76′), Woltman (Blair 58′)

Subs not used: Hughes, Olufunwa

Next match: Wolves U21s (A) – Premier League 2 – Friday, January 27, 7pm (GMT)