Cody Gakpo made his Liverpool debut under the lights against Wolves and is ready “to help the team” after they limped to a 2-2 draw in the FA Cup.

After being cleared to train and play earlier in the week, Gakpo made his debut at the first opportunity, named in Jurgen Klopp‘s strong starting lineup.

The Dutchman showed promising signs on the left of the attack for over an hour, linking well with Andy Robertson but it was not quite the night for the new signing to show off.

Nevertheless, Gakpo savoured his first time “under the Anfield lights” and is now looking forward to helping the team in the coming weeks and months after another turbulent game.

“Really great atmosphere. For my own game, I think I showed some good moments and some sloppy moments,” Gakpo reflected on the night with LFCTV.

“So, I can also still improve on those points and keep working and try to help the team as much as I can.

“Of course, you learn the most when you’re playing games, so I’m looking forward [to more].”

As for the performance, Gakpo does not have too many reference points having only just joined but he did see some promising signs to work with.

“I think we played in phases really good football but in the end, we didn’t score enough, so that’s a pity,” Gakpo said on the performance.

“But I think we showed what we could, but we can still improve on some points and let’s work on that.

“I think we have to go there [Molineux] with great determination and just go for the win.

“I think we showed real team spirit at moments, so that’s good.”

As for how the 23-year-old performed in the eyes of his manager, Klopp told ITV: “He fitted into the game. It was not easy for a first step.

“We cannot expect it to be perfect, but he showed good signs. We have to get him in better positions but that will come no doubt.”