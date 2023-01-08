★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 7, 2023: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Fans spot the difference as Matheus Nunes “makes mincemeat of Liverpool’s midfield”

Liverpool target Matheus Nunes may have only played 27 minutes at Anfield, but it was enough time to leave an impression on a night where the Reds’ midfield was, again, in the spotlight.

It is expected that a deal for Nunes will be agreed ahead of the summer window, with a fee in the region of £44 million to get the move over the line.

There is growing clamour for an addition in January but the 24-year-old is not eligible for a winter move having already played for two clubs this season – Sporting CP and Wolves.

But Reds got a closer look at what he could soon offer after he was introduced in the 63rd minute at Anfield – namely, control.

In 27 minutes, Nunes made three successful tackles, completed three dribbles and won six of his seven ground duels, helping his side assert themselves as they pushed for the winner.

In stark comparison, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson combined for one tackle, two ground duels won and zero successful dribbles in 68 minutes together – and the stats were not hard to overlook.

After watching Wolves slice through Liverpool’s midfield, like many others have this season, Nunes showed the qualities he offers in an impressive performance off the bench.

Strong in the challenge and ready to push forward, Liverpool fans were left impressed with what they saw but couldn’t quite help questioning why the club have waited to act:

After the match, Klopp lamented that his side “didn’t win enough challenges” and that Wolves “win a challenge and all of a sudden we are completely open.”

It’s the story of the season so far and with a replay later this month and a league fixture with Wolves to rearrange, we could be seeing a lot more of what we are missing in midfield and what Nunes has to offer.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks