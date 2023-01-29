Just two weeks on from an embarrassing defeat at Brighton, Liverpool return to the Amex with an FA Cup best in their sights.

The Reds are unbeaten in eight games in the competition. If they avoid defeat it will be nine, their best since a run of 10 between January 1992 and January 1993.

It would also be Liverpool’s fifth longest unbeaten run in the history of the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are looking to keep a third successive clean sheet for the first time since April 2022.

They need one goal to record 850 in all competitions under the German.

Reds aiming to put things right

The loss a fortnight ago was the Reds first at the Amex in seven visits. They have won five and drawn the other. They have never lost twice to Brighton in the same season.

Liverpool have won one of the last six encounters between the sides – here last season (2-0), with goals from Luis Diaz and Mo Salah.

In total, they have won 20 of the 37 encounters in all competitions, with six defeats. In those 37 games, the Reds have failed to score five times and have never failed to find the net against Brighton in successive meetings.

Only two players remain from the last FA Cup meeting in 2012 – Jordan Henderson and Lewis Dunk. Liverpool won 6-1 and went on to reach the final.

Liverpool in the FA Cup

Liverpool are looking to retain the trophy for the first time in their history.

Only once as holders have the Reds gone beyond this round. In 1990 they reached the semi-finals, only to lose 4-3 to Crystal Palace at Villa Park.

The last time they won a second successive away game in the FA Cup was 2015 – winning at AFC Wimbledon, Bolton, Crystal Palace and Blackburn.

Their last three defeats in the FA Cup have come in away ties – at Wolves in 2019, at Chelsea in 2020 and at Man United the following year.

Since reaching the semi-finals in 2015, Liverpool have reached round five only twice in the last seven seasons.

First goal crucial

Liverpool have won all 12 games this season when they have scored the first goal of the game.

The Reds have only scored four goals in their last five outings in league and cup.

They are now facing Premier League opposition for the 22nd time in the last 31 ties in domestic cup competition.

Harvey Elliott is the only player to feature in all of Liverpool’s 30 games this season.

Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips and Thiago will miss the next game in this competition if they are yellow carded and Liverpool avoid defeat.

Should he score in this game James Milner would become Liverpool’s oldest ever scorer in the F.A. Cup at the age of 37 years, 25 days – beating Billy Liddell’s record of 36 years, 15 days set in 1958.

A goal from Ben Doak will see him become the Reds youngest ever scorer in the competition at the age of 17 years 79 days.

Seagulls eyeing Liverpool double

Brighton have never beaten Liverpool in successive meetings.

They have played the Reds twice in the league this season, taking four points off them and scoring six times.

That 3-0 win is their biggest ever victory over Liverpool and was only their second in the last 17 clashes between the teams.

The Seagulls have won four of the last six games in league and cup with one draw and a defeat. The loss came at home to Arsenal (2-4) on the last day of 2022.

In round three they won 5-1 at Middlesbrough with goals from Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Alexis MacAllister (2) and Deniz Undav.

They have kept two clean sheets in the last 12 games in league and cup – one of those against Liverpool.

They are on a run of four games without defeat (three wins and a draw) and have scored 14 goals in that time.

Adam Lallana has lost one of only six appearances against Liverpool in a Brighton shirt – the league game on this ground last season. He scored 22 goals in 178 games (all competitions) for Liverpool before his move to Brighton in 2020.

Moises Caicedo will be banned from the next round or a replay of this tie should he be yellow carded.

Coote in the middle

David Coote will oversee proceedings at the AMEX.

Coote was in charge when Liverpool lost their hold on the Carabao Cup at Man City last December.

In 11 Premier League matches this season, he has handed out 34 yellow cards and one red.

He sent Robert Sanchez off in Brighton’s home draw with Newcastle in the league in November 2021.

Scorers this season

Liverpool: Salah 17, Nunez 10, Firmino 9, Diaz 4, Elliott 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Carvalho 3, Van Dijk 2, Bajcetic 1, Matip 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 1

Brighton: Gross 7, MacAllister 7, Trossard 7, Mitoma 5, Ferguson 4, March 4, Lallana 3, Welbeck 2, Undav 2, Alzate 1, Caicedo 1, Lamptey 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).