Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool to go “back to basics” – with “fresh legs” needed

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his under-performing side will have to go back to basics in order to solve their current problems.

A sixth Premier League defeat of the season at Brighton has left the Reds 10 points adrift of the top four but, with an FA Cup replay at Wolves to face on Tuesday, there is little time to correct the issues.

But Klopp said the thing they had to be was more difficult to beat.

“The issues we had in that game were obvious,” he said.

“In the end, these are football problems and you solve them with football and to play better football than we did at Brighton should not be too difficult.

“We have to be more compact. The pitch looks too big when we are defending. You have to go back to basics and from there you can make steps.

“We have to do some things slightly different and some things the same. All the success in football starts with solid defending and that’s what we have to do again.”

With the third-round replay coming just three days after their trip to the south coast, Klopp will make changes to his team.

It could be a blessing in disguise as they have looked lethargic in recent weeks.

“We need fresh legs. The easy thing for me is to sit here and tell the boys ‘at Brighton you put us in the situation so let’s see how you can get us out of it’,” said Klopp.

“But that would mean I am out of responsibility and I just can’t.”