WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Monday, March 15, 2021: A general view of Molineux Stadium before the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Propaganda)
LIVE: Wolves vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ FA Cup 3rd-round replay here!

An under-fire Liverpool head to Wolves this evening for their FA Cup third-round replay at Molineux. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Molineux is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Andre Marriner.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Wolves: Sa; Lembikisa, Collins, Toti, Jonny; Hodge, Neves, Moutinho; Traore, Ait-Nouri, Jimenez

Subs: Sarkic, Kilman, Semedo, Bueno, Nunes, Podence, Cunha, Costa, Hwang

Liverpool: Kelleher; Milner, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Bajcetic, Keita, Thiago; Elliott, Carvalho, Gakpo

Subs: Alisson, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Fabinho, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Doak

Our coverage updates automatically below:

