An under-fire Liverpool head to Wolves this evening for their FA Cup third-round replay at Molineux. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Molineux is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Andre Marriner.
Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.
Teams
Wolves: Sa; Lembikisa, Collins, Toti, Jonny; Hodge, Neves, Moutinho; Traore, Ait-Nouri, Jimenez
Subs: Sarkic, Kilman, Semedo, Bueno, Nunes, Podence, Cunha, Costa, Hwang
Liverpool: Kelleher; Milner, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Bajcetic, Keita, Thiago; Elliott, Carvalho, Gakpo
Subs: Alisson, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Fabinho, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Doak
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments