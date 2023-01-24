Leighton Clarkson has benefited from a largely positive loan spell with Aberdeen this season, but Monday night’s Scottish Cup defeat to Darvel is not a game he’ll remember fondly.

The Liverpool midfielder, who joined Aberdeen on loan for the 2022/23 campaign last summer, played the full 90 minutes as his side were beaten 1-0 by sixth-tier part-time side Darvel.

It’s a result that has been described by local media as “the worst in the club’s proud 120-year history.”

Darvel, the West of Scotland League Premier Division champions, scored the only goal of the game in the 19th minute through a deflected strike by Jordan Kirkpatrick.

Aberdeen had several opportunities to equalise in the second half, with Clarkson assisting a late equaliser that was chalked off for a dubious offside, but the home side held on to secure their place in the fifth round.

The 21-year-old was handed a 5/10 rating for his performance by The Press and Journal, the highest of any of Aberdeen’s players.

Manager Jim Goodwin is now believed to be on the verge of the sack, with Aberdeen only managing one win from their last nine matches, losing seven, with his side currently fifth in the SPFL.

A change of manager could, of course, impact Clarkson’s time on loan in Scotland, but considering the midfielder has been one of their standout performers this season, you would hope that his game time will not be affected.

There was speculation earlier this month that Clarkson may have been in line for a loan move to a ‘higher level’, with Neil Critchley‘s QPR among those linked with a January swoop.

In total, Clarkson has made 22 appearances for Aberdeen this season, with five goals and two assists from midfield, with some impressive long-range strikes against Rangers, St Mirren and St Johnstone.