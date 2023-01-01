★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Brentford's manager Thomas Frank (R) shakes hands with manager Jurgen Klopp after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Midfield is key” for Toney-less Bees – The view from Brentford

Brentford could prove to be a huge challenge for Liverpool on Monday night, with confidence sky high among Bees supporters.

The Reds somehow picked up a 2-1 win at home to Leicester on Friday, making it four Premier League wins in a row for the first time since April.

At the same time, Brentford were sealing an impressive 2-0 triumph at West Ham, taking them into ninth place in the table.

Now, Liverpool head to the Brentford Community Stadium for what could be a big test under the lights in west London on Monday night.

Ahead of the game, we spoke to Brentford fan Billy Grant (@billythebee99) to hear about the Bees’ season, the Reds’ top-four hopes and much more.

 

How would you assess Brentford’s start to the season?

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 25, 2021: A general view of the Brentford Commnity Stadium before the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Excellent.

A double Manchester scalp, beating Man United 4-0 at ours and Man City 2-1 at theirs isn’t a bad couple of results to add to the CV.

Injuries are still hampering us, but we’re coping with losing players better than we did last season.

Ninth place in the Premier League heading into 2023 – I’ll take that.

 

How much will you struggle without Ivan Toney?

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 25, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (R) and Brentford's Ivan Toney during the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Ivan Toney is obviously a quality striker and a key player for The Bees.

Naturally, we will miss him – not only his goals but his all-round play.

We did OK when he was out of the team last season, however, but I wouldn’t want to lose him for a while. That would be a blow.

 

Have any players shone, or been particularly poor, this season?

Brentford's Christian Norgaard during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday August 28, 2021.

Christian Norgaard has been out for most of the season, but he returned against Tottenham on Boxing Day and bossed midfield. He was quality.

He wasn’t fit enough to play the full 90 minutes and when he went off, the game turned Spurs’ way.

Rico Henry has also been next level this season – how he’s not in the England squad, only Gareth Southgate knows – and Mathias Jensen has also been superb.

Lewis Keane-Potter, who we signed from Hull for a lot of money, has shown flashes but overall he’s a little out of his depth.

 

As for Liverpool, how do you assess their campaign to date?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, December 30, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

I would like to think Liverpool fans will agree with me if I said your season has been disappointing.

It started with a poor result against F*lham and you have had a few shockers since.

I thought Liverpool were nailed-on for a top-two finish this season, but I have to admit, Arsenal were very good when we played them.

If anything, the World Cup break may have done the Reds a favour. There’s a long way to go.

 

Where do you think both sides will finish?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, December 30, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool – 4th.

Brentford – 10th

 

Which Reds player who you most like to have at Brentford currently?

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Monday, December 26, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

We might need to nab Mo Salah if Toney is injured for a while, or disappears for a spell!

 

Looking ahead to Monday, where will the key battles take place?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 3, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates with team-mate Virgil van Dijk after scoring the second goal, from a penalty kick, during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 3 game between Liverpool FC and Glasgow Rangers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Midfield is key for us. If Norgaard and Jenson are on fire, we’ve got a game on our hands.

Ben Mee did a great job on Harry Kane, barring the goal he scored, and he will be a key performer up against Salah on Monday night.

 

Finally, what’s your prediction?

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Monday, December 26, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

I’m going to go for a 5-4 Bees win, especially if last season’s match is anything to go by.

