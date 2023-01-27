Sean Dyche is set to be confirmed as Everton manager after almost a year without a job, but the 51-year-old “always had a soft spot for Liverpool.”

Everton are expected to announce the arrival of Dyche as successor to Frank Lampard, the former Burnley manager returning to football nine months after his sacking.

It appears a genuinely astute appointment by those in charge at Goodison Park, and Dyche’s second game in charge will bring a trip to Liverpool in the Premier League.

In 14 previous meetings with the Reds, his Burnley side won two, drew two and lost 10, conceding 25 goals and scoring only 10.

And speaking to Sky Sports before the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Turf Moor last February, Dyche admitted he “always had a soft spot” for the Anfield club from his childhood.

“I was a ’70s kid, so obviously in the ’70s the great sides, Kenny Dalglish and the likes, Graeme Souness and all these top players,” he explained.

“Phil Neal was local-ish to me in Kettering, from Irchester I believe originally.

“So I had a very long-distance support, if you like, for Liverpool – but I think a lot did in the ’70s.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for Liverpool from those days and the many, many memories of those top sides.”

Dyche had a number of run-ins with Jurgen Klopp during his time at Burnley, but he has also been consistent in his praise of Liverpool and their success under the manager.

Whether that will change now he is in charge of their city rivals remains to be seen, though it is not the first time a Reds fan has been in the Goodison dugout.

But Everton will be hoping Dyche lasts longer than Rafa Benitez – and gains more favour among their famously toxic modern-day support.