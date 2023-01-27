Owen Beck suffered an injury on his return for the Liverpool under-21s, but his replacement, Oakley Cannonier, then sealed a 1-0 victory over Wolves.

Wolves U21s 0-1 Liverpool U21s

Premier League 2, Aggborough

January 27, 2023

Goals: Cannonier 84′

After a trio of frustrating results against Man United, SC Braga and Crystal Palace, the young Reds were back on the road with Beck, recalled from Bolton, straight back into the starting lineup.

It was the man next to him, Billy Koumetio, who stood out in a controlled opening half, with the Frenchman strong at centre-back alongside Oludare Olufunwa.

Luca Stephenson was a dynamo in midfield, and the 19-year-old pulled off a brilliant finish when sent through by Koumetio’s raking pass, only to be ruled out for a tight offside.

Harvey Blair was the main threat in attack throughout the first half, the winger flashing an effort across goal that shaved the post.

Wolves rallied late as half-time beckoned, but Liverpool were still on top as both Beck and Blair had chances thwarted by goalkeeper Louie Moulden.

HT: Wolves U21s 0-0 Liverpool U21s

Wolves gained more rhythm after the break and produced a series of attacks down the left flank up against Lee Jonas, one of which led to another injury to Blair, forced off just before the hour.

A relentless run from Max Woltman, including a dart outside the linesman, led to an opportunity for Dominic Corness on the edge of the box, but his effort sailed over the bar.

The introduction of Mateusz Musialowski up front, shifting Woltman out wide, gave Liverpool more of a threat in the final third.

Following the setback for Blair, Liverpool were then dealt another issue as Beck went down off the ball, with Barry Lewtas needing to bring the 20-year-old off to mark a frustrating return.

Stunning play from the right-back, Jonas, led to the young Reds’ late goal, surging into space and feeding a sumptuous through ball for Bobby Clark, whose shot was blocked into the path of match-winner Cannonier.

TIA Man of the Match: Luca Stephenson

Liverpool U21s: Davies; Jonas, Olufunwa, Koumetio, Beck (Cannonier 80′); Corness, Stephenson, Clark; Blair (Musialowski 57′), Frauendorf, Woltman

Subs not used: Hughes, Miles, O’Rourke

Next match: Hertha Berlin (H) – PL International Cup – Wednesday, February 1, 7pm (GMT)