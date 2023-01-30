On Monday, the day before transfer deadline day, Liverpool were tentatively linked with a Japanese prospect playing in Austria, as one youngster nears a loan move to Scotland.

Liverpool “send scouts” to watch Nakamura

As the January transfer window reaches its final stages, Jurgen Klopp all but confirmed on Sunday that Liverpool won’t be adding to their squad before the deadline.

That will not, of course, stop any rumours, and a good source of transfer news has named the Reds among the suitors for Japanese attacking midfielder Keito Nakamura.

The 22-year-old is currently playing his football for LASK in Austria, with eight goals and three assists to his name in 15 appearances this season.

And according to The Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath, Liverpool and Brighton have both sent scouts to watch Nakamura this season, and will continue to monitor him. There’s that ‘M’ word that we all love!

Augsburg and Reims are said to have made approaches to sign him in this window, but according to McGrath, it’s been decided that he will stay until the summer.

Brighton, of course already have a very impressive Japanese player on their books, with Kaoru Mitoma scoring the winner to knock Liverpool out of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Not one for this month, but Nakamura’s name might be one to remember!

Deadline Day Eve at LFC

Nat Phillips could be the most high profile departure at Liverpool on deadline day, with a surprise front-runner for his signature emerging

Luke Chambers, the Liverpool under-21s defender, is set to join Kilmarnock on loan until the end of the season, according to the Daily Record

With the January transfer deadline fast approaching, there come dubious claims that Liverpool are exploring loan deals with the likes of PSG, but here’s why those links can be ignored

Brighton fallout

Harvey Elliott was “lost for words” after Liverpool’s defeat to Brighton, with the 19-year-old also providing an update on the head injury he sustained in the game

Speaking afterwards, Klopp said Liverpool must “work a lot” with Darwin Nunez to help the Uruguayan adapt to the aspects of an attacking role “he is not used to”

One thing Klopp did not say, however, is that he is “all good” with his current Liverpool squad, as has been reported elsewhere

Chelsea & Arsenal to splash the cash on deadline day?

It’s looking like Chelsea might end up landing Enzo Fernandez after all, with the Blues said to have matched his €120 million release clause today (Sky Sports)

Elsewhere, Arsenal look primed to make another move for Brighton‘s Moises Caicedo on deadline day, with a second £70m offer rejected and the Ecuadorian still keen on a move to the Emirates (Sky Germany)

Bayern look to have pulled off one of the most surprising moves of the window, with Man City‘s Joao Cancelo set to complete a loan switch to the Allianz, with a view to a €70m permanent transfer (The Athletic)

Video of the day & match of the night

Another impressive outing from young Stefan yesterday. One of the few positives to come from this season so far.

Derby host West Ham in the FA Cup tonight, but we absolutely wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t fancy watching that one!

Stay tuned to This Is Anfield for deadline day updates tomorrow.

Take care, Reds.