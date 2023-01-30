★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Transfer link, loan imminent & Brighton fallout – Latest Liverpool FC News

On Monday, the day before transfer deadline day, Liverpool were tentatively linked with a Japanese prospect playing in Austria, as one youngster nears a loan move to Scotland.

 

Liverpool “send scouts” to watch Nakamura

As the January transfer window reaches its final stages, Jurgen Klopp all but confirmed on Sunday that Liverpool won’t be adding to their squad before the deadline.

That will not, of course, stop any rumours, and a good source of transfer news has named the Reds among the suitors for Japanese attacking midfielder Keito Nakamura.

The 22-year-old is currently playing his football for LASK in Austria, with eight goals and three assists to his name in 15 appearances this season.

And according to The Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath, Liverpool and Brighton have both sent scouts to watch Nakamura this season, and will continue to monitor him. There’s that ‘M’ word that we all love!

Augsburg and Reims are said to have made approaches to sign him in this window, but according to McGrath, it’s been decided that he will stay until the summer.

Brighton, of course already have a very impressive Japanese player on their books, with Kaoru Mitoma scoring the winner to knock Liverpool out of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Not one for this month, but Nakamura’s name might be one to remember!

 

Deadline Day Eve at LFC

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 31, 2022: Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace at Anfield. Strasbourg won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Luke Chambers, the Liverpool under-21s defender, is set to join Kilmarnock on loan until the end of the season, according to the Daily Record

 

Brighton fallout

 

Chelsea & Arsenal to splash the cash on deadline day?

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, November 26, 2022: Argentina's Enzo Fernández celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium. Argentina won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • It’s looking like Chelsea might end up landing Enzo Fernandez after all, with the Blues said to have matched his €120 million release clause today (Sky Sports)
  • Elsewhere, Arsenal look primed to make another move for Brighton‘s Moises Caicedo on deadline day, with a second £70m offer rejected and the Ecuadorian still keen on a move to the Emirates (Sky Germany)
  • Bayern look to have pulled off one of the most surprising moves of the window, with Man City‘s Joao Cancelo set to complete a loan switch to the Allianz, with a view to a €70m permanent transfer (The Athletic)

 

Video of the day & match of the night

Another impressive outing from young Stefan yesterday. One of the few positives to come from this season so far.

Derby host West Ham in the FA Cup tonight, but we absolutely wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t fancy watching that one!

Stay tuned to This Is Anfield for deadline day updates tomorrow.

Take care, Reds.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks