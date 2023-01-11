Liverpool have announced a long-term contract for midfielder Tyler Morton, who is currently excelling out on loan with Championship club Blackburn.

Morton has taken up a key role with Blackburn since agreeing a season-long switch last summer, making 28 appearances so far including 22 starts.

Wearing the No. 6 shirt he has made the deep-lying berth his own, which will have impressed scouts watching on from his parent club, along with Jurgen Klopp and his staff.

The belief in Morton from within Liverpool has now been reaffirmed with the news of a contract extension for the 20-year-old.

“I’m absolutely buzzing. The little dream is coming true, so I couldn’t be happier,” he told the club’s official website.

“I’ve known for a little while and it’s been ongoing, and I couldn’t wait to get it over the line because this is the place I want to be and this is the club I want to be at.

“I’m absolutely buzzing and I can’t wait for the future.”

It is not often that a player out on loan will sign a new deal mid-season, which could hint at future plans for Morton when he returns to Anfield in the summer.

He has already played nine times for the first team and was a regular in the matchday squad last season, making the bench on a further 11 occasions.

There is a chance he takes up a more focal role next term, as was the case for Harvey Elliott when he returned from a successful loan of his own at Blackburn.