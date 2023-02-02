Today’s round up includes news of five players returning to Liverpool training, as well as the emergence of new plans for a European Super League.

5 players back in action, but 2 new absentees

A 30-man Liverpool squad was pictured at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday, with five players back involved but two seemingly absent.

The Reds returned to training on Wednesday, with those involved in the 3-0 defeat to Wolves on Saturday given time off before reconvening, and preparations are now underway for the Merseyside derby.

With the first team taking part in training on Thursday, Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Arthur were all pictured with the squad. Fabinho was present, too, having missed the loss at Wolves due to illness.

Jota and Arthur appeared to be more heavily involved, joining small-sided games, but both Van Dijk and Firmino worked with the ball as they took in a mix of group and individual training.

It could be that Jota and Arthur find themselves in consideration for a place on the bench for the Merseyside derby, though staff will take a cautious approach after long-term injuries.

There was no sign of Thiago with the squad, though it is hoped that his absence is not an indication of a major issue, while Fabio Carvalho also seemed to be absent.

Jurgen Klopp will provide a further injury update in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

3 things today – European Super League plans back on track?

A new-look, open European Super League could contain up to 80 teams in a multi-divisional format, the competition’s chief executive has said, with Liverpool’s stance on the new format revealed

With Fenway Sports Group exploring the possibility of new investment in Liverpool, one particularly familiar face has revealed he recently made “one or two inquiries” on behalf of the club’s American owners

Liverpool have officially unveiled their new collaboration with NBA legend and FSG partner LeBron James, with Alisson among those to model the range

What a strike, Emre!

Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can made a tribute to the victims of the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria after scoring from the halfway line on Wednesday

As Liverpool search for a new sporting director ahead of Julian Ward’s exit, a very interesting candidate is set to become available this summer

This week, quotes circulated claiming Ruud van Nistelrooy said Cody Gakpo “refused his advice” to wait for his “dream move” to Man United. Here, we explain how those quotes are “100 percent fake”

News from elsewhere

Tottenham have no intention of selling Harry Kane to a Premier League rival, with Man United searching for an “elite striker,” according to Sky Sports

Antonio Conte has returned to work with Tottenham after undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder last week (Tottenham Hostpur)

After Jesse Marsch was sacked on Monday, Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United’s approach for manager Andoni Iraola, according to BBC Sport

Video of the day

Really, really good to see Jota the slotter back in action again, isn’t it?

Back in training ? pic.twitter.com/sfClKafKcE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 9, 2023

No big games on tonight, but tomorrow promises to be an interesting day, with the boss set to preview the Merseyside derby in his pre-match press conference at 9.45am (GMT).

All the best, Reds!