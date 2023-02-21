21 former Liverpool players who are now team-mates elsewhere

The world is a small place and former Liverpool players finding a new home and a team-mate with an Anfield background is not unfamiliar.

The cutthroat nature of football and the natural order of squad development ensures players readily walk through the exit door, either after years of service or a quick pit stop.

Jurgen Klopp has been labelled as ‘too loyal’ to his squad but throughout his tenure so far, he’s seen over 70 different players move on and find new homes.

And ten of those players now find themselves with another former Liverpool player as their team-mate, which includes Lucas Leiva, who has been reunited with Luis Suarez.

The pair are both on the books with Brazilian side Gremio, and while Lucas is currently sidelined with a heart issue, they’re team-mates once more after three-and-a-half years shared at Anfield.

Former left-back Alberto Moreno currently plays for Villarreal, which is also the home of Pepe Reina, so far they’ve shared the field on six different occasions.

Back in England, Neco Williams, Taiwo Awoniyi and Jonjo Shelvey were all hunted by Nottingham Forest as they splashed the cash on their return to the Premier League – making it three ex-Reds at the City Ground.

Newcastle, meanwhile, is where Loris Karis and Javier Manquillo currently call home, although neither is a regular under Eddie Howe.

At Rangers, two former Liverpool players are currently managed by an ex-Reds academy coach, Michael Beale, who has readily called upon Ben Davies and Ryan Kent this season.

The duo never rubbed shoulders at Anfield but have played 24 matches together in Scotland after Davies made the move last summer.

Over in the Championship, there is a quartet of past Liverpool players at Reading, with Andy Carroll, Tom Ince, Ovie Ejaria and former academy goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis all calling Madejski Stadium home – and managed by Paul Ince!

Carroll is now 34 and Reading is his fourth different club since leaving Anfield in 2013.

Rhian Brewster remains Sheffield United‘s record transfer after signing the forward from Liverpool for £23.5 million in 2020, his move to the club saw him become team-mates with Jack Robinson.

Robinson remains Liverpool’s youngest-ever league debutant after making his first appearance at 16 years, eight months and eight days back in 2010.

Former academy graduates George Johnston and MJ Williams, who you may be more familiar with by the name Jordan Williams, ply their trade with Bolton in League One, where Conor Bradley is currently on loan.

Martin Kelly (loan) and Steven Caulker both signed for Wigan in January but since then the former has suffered a serious knee injury.