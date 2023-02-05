Jurgen Klopp admitted he would have “preferred a goal” than see Nick Pope sent off in Liverpool’s “massive” 2-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday night.

Here are the key bits from Klopp’s post-match press conference…

“I would have definitely preferred a goal”

That was the manager’s response when asked about the handball situation that saw Pope sent off midway through the first half at St James’ Park.

“Because I think that was possible. If Mo gets on the ball it’s pretty likely we will score there,” he added.

“And playing against 11, because it was as well the moment where we lost a little bit of the rhythm.”

“I loved the goals”

Salah did not get the goal that would have rubbed Michael Owen’s name off the record books as the club’s all-time leading scorer away from home in the Premier League.

But Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo both found the back of the net in a fluid attacking display in the opening stages.

“Top goals, honestly,” Klopp said.

“That’s how it is when you can play a bit more together.”

Update on Nunez’s injury

Sadly, with three days to go until the Champions League clash with Real Madrid, Nunez was forced off in the second half with a worrying shoulder injury.

“In the moment it’s painful,” Klopp explained. “Hopefully, it’s just painful and not more.”

Karius talk!

Come on, you did not expect this in the wake of a 2-0 win at Newcastle.

But with Pope sent off and Martin Dubravka cup-tied, Loris Karius is expected to start for Newcastle when they face Man United in the Carabao Cup final.

It will be Karius’ first competitive game for an English club since the 2018 Champions League final, and Klopp said: “You can absolutely rely on him.”

A massive win

Ultimately, three points away to the side currently in fourth is huge for Liverpool, who are building a convincing case for a top-four finish.

“Massive,” was Klopp’s assessment. “Massive, massive, massive, massive.

“We are not in a position now where we can have a big mouth and say ‘now we are here and go again’.

“It’s obvious that we are in a better place than we were a couple of weeks ago, but we still have space for improvement and we have to show consistency.”

Bring on Real!