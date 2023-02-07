Sixteen-year-old Liverpool striker Keyrol Figueroa scored seven goals in seven games for the USA at the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship.

Son of Maynor, the former Wigan and Hull full-back, Figueroa has chosen to represent USA over Honduras at youth level.

Having arrived at Liverpool as an U14 player, he made his U18s debut in October 2021, signing a professional contract with the Reds in May of last year, and has made a number of appearances for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side this season.

After making his international debut for USA’s U17s in September 2022, Figueroa was called into their squad for the CONCACAF U17 Championship earlier this year, and would finish the tournament having set an impressive individual record.

With the help of Figueroa’s goals, USA made it all the way to Sunday’s final against Mexico, where they were beaten 3-1.

But with seven goals to his name at the tournament, the Liverpool striker surpassed Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna for the most goals in USA history at the CONCACAF U17 Championship since 1999.

Keyrol Figueroa continues a fine CONCACAF U17 tournament for the USA as he bagged a brace in a 7-0 win over the Dominic Republic. USA move into the quarter-finals and at least for now, Figueroa moves to the top of the tournament scoring charts with 4 goals across 152 minutes. pic.twitter.com/bl1t0To8iP — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) February 19, 2023

In their first group game, Figueroa’s competitive debut for USA, he scored in a 5-0 win over Barbados, before coming off the bench to score the winner in their final group match against Canada.

A brace in their 7-0 Round of 16 win over the Dominican Republic took his tournament goals tally up to four, before another two goals against Guatemala in the quarter-finals.

US U17 forward Keyrol Figueora scored twice last night to seal U17 World Cup qualification. ?? Figueroa, 16, leads the tournament with 6 goals (in 224 mins!) ??????? Rising through Liverpool’s academy ?? Son of Honduras legend Maynor Figueroa (181 caps!!!) pic.twitter.com/YUsgmhiBwk — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) February 22, 2023

Figueroa scored his seventh goal of the tournament in the 2-0 semi-final win over Canada, and went into the final as the competition’s joint top scorer along with Mexico’s Stephano Carrillo.

USA fell short in the final, with Carrillo scoring again to become the tournament’s all time top goalscorer, but Figueroa will certainly return to Merseyside with his head held high.

And with Liverpool U18s without a league victory in four months, he should certainly be an asset for the young Reds between now and the end of the season.