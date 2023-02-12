Calvin Ramsay has only two first-team appearances for Liverpool since his summer transfer and he’ll have to wait for another chance after sustaining a long-term injury.

The right-back has been named in Jurgen Klopp‘s matchday squad only six times this season and has played a total of only 93 minutes after being on the back foot from day one.

A stress fracture in his back was discovered during medical checks on the 19-year-old’s first day and as a result, he endured a slow start to life at Anfield and has played the majority of his minutes at youth level.

And that is where his last outing came on February 1, playing for the under-21s in the Premier League International Cup and scoring the Reds’ first goal in a 3-2 defeat to Hertha Berlin.

As recent as February 9 he was pictured in training, but on Sunday the Telegraph‘s Sam Wallace reported that the Scot has suffered a long-term injury.

There are no further details supplied as to the type of injury, but with only three months remaining in the campaign, you feel his chances of featuring again this season are unlikely, at best.

Ramsay was omitted from Liverpool’s Champions League squad earlier this month, along with Arthur, and was last named in a senior matchday squad against Man City in the Carabao Cup after the World Cup break.

Speaking in December, Ramsay voiced his frustration at his initial injury setback:

“I’d just signed for the club and I just wanted to come in, get straight to work and start training and playing,” Ramsay explained.

“I was out for a couple of months with that, but I just worked hard at the gym every day, tried to get back as fit as I could.”

The same mentality will now be required from the teenager, who joins the likes of Thiago, now expected to be out for up to four weeks, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz and Ben Doak on the injury list.

If you’re looking for some good news, Diogo Jota is “in contention” to feature in the squad against Everton, while Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino are edging closer to a return.