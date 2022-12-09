Calvin Ramsay has given insight into the “very frustrating” injury he arrived at Liverpool with, while setting a target for his Premier League debut.

Though he completed his £6.5 million move from Aberdeen in mid-June, it wasn’t until November that Ramsay made his first senior appearance for the Reds.

An injury discovered during medical checks on the first day of pre-season kept the right-back out for almost three months, before building his fitness back with the under-21s.

Now, he is with the first team on a full-time basis, and spoke about his “very frustrating” start in an interview with LFCTV in Dubai this week.

“I’d just signed for the club and I just wanted to come in, get straight to work and start training and playing,” he explained.

“But I found out in my medical that I had a stress fracture in my back and it wasn’t the best news.

“I was out for a couple of months with that, but I just worked hard at the gym every day, tried to get back as fit as I could.

“Now that I’m back training, I’m just enjoying it and hopefully I can get some game time.”

Ramsay made his debut for the Scotland national team shortly after the Premier League interval, but in their absence from the World Cup he has been able to focus on club matters.

The 19-year-old could be one of those who benefits from Liverpool’s mid-season training camp the most, as he looks to catch Jurgen Klopp‘s eye and build up minutes on the pitch.

“I just [want to] try and get the best out of myself, train hard every day and try to impress,” he said.

“That’s the main thing, impressing the manager.

“Obviously there are a couple of friendlies as well, Lyon and AC Milan, so if I can get some minutes in those, it’s all good for my fitness and to be ready to kick on in the second half of the season.”

Ramsay’s debut came in the Champions League, as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 win over Napoli, which he described as an “amazing moment.”

After that, he is hoping to make his Premier League debut in the coming months, which could be aided by Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s duty with England at the World Cup.

“It’s what every youngster wants to do, play in the Champions League, the highest level possible,” he reflected.

“I’m just lucky to have managed to make my debut. My family being there as well was special, so I was delighted with that.

“[Playing in the Premier League] is the aim now.

“I just need to keep working hard, this is a good chance to show what I’ve got and when we go back hopefully I can make my Premier League debut as well.”