Calvin Ramsay has likely played his final game in an injury-plagued first season at Liverpool, having now undergone surgery for a knee problem.

After a £6.5 million move from Aberdeen last summer, Ramsay’s first campaign on Merseyside has not panned out as the player and many others had hoped.

With a back injury diagnosed in his pre-season fitness checks, the Scottish full-back waited four-and-a-half months for his first minutes in a Liverpool shirt.

A red card playing for the under-21s hampered his momentum further, while a series of minor issues kept him from building rhythm – and now he is facing another long-term layoff.

It was revealed earlier in February that Ramsay had suffered another serious injury, and now the 19-year-old has confirmed a knee issue that required surgery.

“Surgery went well,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Time to rest, recover and come back stronger!”

With a thumbs up in his hospital bed, the expression on Ramsay’s face tells more of a story after a potentially season-ending injury.

Though details are, at this stage, sparse, there is a possibility that he suffered ligament damage.

Given he required surgery and the issue was described as serious, the likelihood is that the youngster will need months to recover and build up his fitness, and we are now in mid-February.

Jurgen Klopp removed Ramsay from his squad for the Champions League knockout stages due to the injury, with James Milner and Joe Gomez now in place as backup options at right-back.

The No. 22 will instead focus on his rehabilitation, which will take place at the AXA Training Centre, almost certainly with a view to making an impact in pre-season.

It is far from the situation he would have hoped to find himself in towards the end of his first season at Anfield, but he can look to the positives it what could be a character-building campaign.

When he was able to play, Ramsay showed the potential that earned him his transfer, particularly with an all-action display against Derby in the Carabao Cup.

He also scored on his debut for the U21s, in a 3-2 defeat to League One side Accrington Stanley, and found the back of the net in his most recent appearance, also a 3-2 loss to Hertha Berlin.

The teenager was called up to the Scotland senior squad for the first time in November, with there clearly high hopes for him with both club and country.