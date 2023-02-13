Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to his Liverpool lineup to face Everton tonight, one is enforced with Thiago dropping out due to a hamstring injury.

Thiago is expected to miss up to four weeks with the issue, with the Merseyside derby the first of a potential seven games he could sit out.

Replacing the Spaniard in the side is Jordan Henderson, who makes his first start since the 3-0 defeat to Brighton a month ago.

Alisson is among those to keep his place, starting behind an unchanged back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson.

Henderson joins Stefan Bajcetic and the returning Fabinho in midfield, while Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez are in attack.

Among the options on the bench is a returning Diogo Jota, who is back fit after four months out, having last been involved in the 1-0 win over Man City in October.

Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk are also fit enough to be on the bench, and the likes of Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott are also available in reserve.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Phillips, Milner, Keita, Elliott, Jota, Firmino

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; McNeil, Doucoure, Gana, Onana, Iwobi; Simms

Substitutes: Begovic, Keane, Mina, Holgate, Godfrey, Davies, Vinagre, Gray, Maupay