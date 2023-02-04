Liverpool look for their first Premier League win of 2023 this afternoon, with another trip to Molineux as Jurgen Klopp names his lineup for Wolves.

So far this year, the Reds have lost to Brentford and Brighton in the league, drawing with Chelsea, with one win in six across all competitions.

For the third time in a month, Liverpool take on Wolves, with Alisson again starting in goal as Klopp makes two changes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are retained at full-back, but Joel Matip comes in to partner Joe Gomez following Ibrahima Konate‘s injury.

With Klopp admitting Fabinho is “not flying” as he struggles for form, Stefan Bajcetic keeps his place as No. 6, flanked by Naby Keita and Thiago.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez comes into the attack, joining Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool are without Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Arthur due to injury, along with Konate, though Fabio Carvalho is fit again.

It is a welcome meritocracy at long last, with Jordan Henderson named on the substitutes’ bench for the fourth consecutive game.

Fabinho, meanwhile, misses out entirely.

Wolves: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Lemina, Neves, Nunes; Sarabia, Cunha, Hwang

Substitutes: Bentley, Collins, Jonny, Bueno, Moutinho, Hodge, Traore, Podence, Jimenez

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Bajcetic, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Phillips, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho