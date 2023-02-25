Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool produced a dreadful all-round performance as they limped to a 0-0 draw with struggling Crystal Palace, with few players truly standing out.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Premier League (23), Selhurst Park

February 25, 2023

Alisson – 6 (out of 10)

A third consecutive clean sheet in the league and putting the errors against Real Madrid behind him, Alisson at least deserves credit for his input at Selhurst Park.

He bailed both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip out after their mistakes and, generally, looked comfortable throughout.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 4

Though he could have come away from it with a goal, Alexander-Arnold sleepwalked through a first half that saw him almost hand Palace the opener on two occasions.

He barely improved after the break and was next off after Naby Keita, lasting 70 minutes before James Milner shifted over to right-back.

Joel Matip – 3

The centre-back merry-go-round continued as Joe Gomez‘s injury paved the way for Matip to come back in, and again, it doesn’t seem to have provided a solution.

So weak, so timid, so sloppy. Let’s hope Ibou Konate’s fitness woes are now behind him.

Virgil van Dijk – 4

Nowhere near his standards right now. Needs to lead by example at the back but, like those alongside him, he doesn’t seem to fancy a physical battle.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, a player who hasn’t scored since August, which was his only goal of the season so far, understandably bet on himself up against Van Dijk.

Andy Robertson – 5

The only member of the back four that looks anywhere close to his usual self, Robertson is at least playing with the same urgency and in the same patterns that we’ve come to expect.

Unfortunately, it isn’t coming off for him as often as it would have done previously, with passes to and from left-back both lacking the accuracy needed to make him a weapon going forward.

Jordan Henderson – 4

Started as No. 6 over both Fabinho and Stefan Bajcetic, and there was seemingly no coincidence in the midfield resembling a gaping void for much of the game.

His passing was careless and he often vacated his position at the base of the midfield, while in the first half he somehow headed away a goalbound free-kick from Alexander-Arnold.

James Milner – 4

As ever, committed himself admirably but, as is increasingly the case, clearly played a part in the gaps opening up in the middle of the park.

He’s not quite chasing shadows at 37, but facing a midfield conundrum, Milner is not the answer.

Naby Keita – 2

It almost seemed unfair that Keita was left out of the starting lineup for the last three games, but his half-time withdrawal at Selhurst Park was wholly deserved.

Dreadful throughout a first half that saw him only make three more forward passes (seven) than he did commit fouls (four). Booked and rightly hooked.

Mohamed Salah – 5

Beyond a curled effort that struck the bar and a slightly overhit pass that sent Cody Gakpo through, it was a frustratingly quiet night for Salah.

Liverpool need magic at the moment and their No. 11 was unable to provide it.

Diogo Jota – 4

Jota could have broken the deadlock with a well-struck volley in the first half but it was sent straight into the palms of Vicente Guaita, then toiled for chances after that.

A player who last scored in April and endured serious injury issues in the 10 months since, it will clearly take time for Jota to get his mojo back.

Cody Gakpo – 5

A difficult one to judge, performing a thankless task leading an attacking line lacking in both inspiration and meaningful support.

He won seven aerial duels – comfortably the most of any player on the night – but, let’s be honest, winning headers wasn’t what made him a £44 million player.

Substitutes

Harvey Elliott (on for Keita, 46′) – 6 (Man of the Match)

The only player who really looked likely to make things happen. Played with a speed lacking throughout the rest of the team.

Fabinho (on for Alexander-Arnold, 71′) – 4

Picked up where Keita left off.

Roberto Firmino (on for Jota, 71′) – 4

Touched the ball 10 times in 20 minutes. Completed all six of his passes, but otherwise did nothing.

Stefan Bajcetic (on for Gakpo, 84′) – 5

It was likely his time for a rest, but Bajcetic applied himself well in the closing stages, including one vital recovery tackle.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Williams, Tsimikas, Jones, Carvalho

Jurgen Klopp – 4

After the gruelling humiliation against Real, four changes were perhaps to be expected – particularly with two enforced, with Gomez and Darwin Nunez both out.

However, quite why the manager turned to Keita – a player who is now into the final four months of his time on Merseyside – over Elliott is unclear.

Before kickoff there was an uncanny similarity between this game and Nottingham Forest away in October, though thankfully defeat was avoided this time out.

It was an awful performance from a squad desperately in need of a reset, with the average age of Klopp’s starting lineup being 29.1.