★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jose Mourinho run-in left Mo Salah “crying in the dressing room” at Chelsea

Mohamed Salah‘s brief time at Chelsea was miserable but formative, with one blast from Jose Mourinho leaving him “crying in the dressing room.”

That is according to former team-mate John Obi Mikel, who claims the Egyptian’s frustration at the London club was ultimately the making of him.

Salah only spent a year in the squad at Chelsea, having seen an initial move to Liverpool break down in 2014, before loan spells at Fiorentina and AS Roma – the latter which became permanent in 2016.

Each of his 19 appearances came under Mourinho, but only 10 of those were as a starter and he played the full 90 minutes just twice.

In one particular game – a 0-0 draw with Norwich two-and-a-half months after joining – he was substituted at half-time, with Mikel recalling the incident in an interview with Dubai Eye 103.8 Sport.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 10, 2014: Chelsea players line up for a team group photograph before the final UEFA Champions League Group G match against Sporting Clube de Portugal at Stamford Bridge. Back row L-R: John Mikel Obi, Kurt Zouma, Gary Cahill, Nemanja Matic, Filipe Luis, goalkeeper Petr Cech. Front row L-R: Cesar Azpilicueta, Mohamed Salah, Cesc Fabregas, Andre Schurrle. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“I remember what he did to Mo Salah, and the guy was crying in the dressing room in the second half. Crying,” the Nigerian said.

“I think he was having a bad game and then obviously Mourinho came in and ripped into him. Massively ripped into him.

“Then what happened is he didn’t let him back onto the pitch for the second half – he took him off.

“It would have been easy to do that, just get him off and say ‘you’re not playing well, off you go, sit down, you’re not going back onto the pitch’, but he ripped into him and got him off.

“Now look at him.”

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with the Premier League trophy after the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. PA Photo. ( Phil Noble/PA Wire/PA Images)

Salah’s transformation since that turbulent time at Chelsea has been remarkable, going from a bit-part winger to an all-conquering and record-breaking goalscorer.

He has now dramatically exceeded the potential he showed at Basel, making a mockery of Mourinho’s failure to get the best out of him at Stamford Bridge.

“I think [it was the making of him],” Mikel continued.

“When I look at it, you could also say the same with Lukaku as well, when I look at the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Mo Salah, what they’ve become, now the best players in the world.

“It’s amazing to see. They’ve become physically stronger, they’ve become faster.

“I don’t know what happened to them!”

Mourinho would almost certainly take credit for the development of both Salah and De Bruyne, with those tears in the dressing room seen as a turning point.

But it is more a testament to their own fortitude that they recovered from disappointment at Chelsea to become two of the best players in world football.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks