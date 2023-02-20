Real Madrid travel to Anfield with two key midfielders absent, but will still name a vastly experienced XI against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side make the trip to Merseyside after a 2-0 La Liga victory over Osasuna on Saturday, with talisman Karim Benzema left out.

The Frenchman is expected to return to the starting lineup on Tuesday evening, but the Spanish giants will be without a key duo in midfield.

Here’s how Real Madrid can be expected to line up against Liverpool.

Real Madrid squad and team news

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Lopez

Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Militao, Nacho, Vallejo, Carvajal, Odriozola, Vazquez

Midfielders: Modric, Valverde, Camavinga, Arribas, Ceballos, Martin

Forwards: Benzema, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Alvaro, Hazard, Asensio

There were some notable absentees from the 23-man squad Real Madrid confirmed on Tuesday:

Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni haven’t travelled, having missed training on Sunday due to injuries

Karim Benzema is included after sitting out Real’s win over Osasuna on Saturday

Thibaut Courtois & Dani Carvajal have also recovered and will start

Left-back Ferland Mendy the only other absentee

Real Madrid’s likely XI vs. Liverpool

Ancelotti looks set to make two changes to the team that beat Osasuna.

Right-back Dani Carvajal will replace Nacho Fernandez, having made his return off the bench on Saturday, before the Real manager confirmed that “Carvajal is going to play at Anfield.”

With Ferland Mendy sidelined with a thigh injury, Real have had some issues on the opposite side of defence this season, with Camavinga asked to fill in at left-back at times, but now have David Alaba available in that position.

In the absence of Tchouameni and Kroos, Camavinga and Dani Ceballos look set to continue alongside Modric in midfield.

Rodrygo deputised for Benzema on Saturday but looks likely to drop to the bench, with last year’s Ballon d’Or winner back in action.

Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio are also expected to be named on the bench.

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Camavinga, Modric, Ceballos; Valverde, Vinicius Jr., Benzema

It’s a Real squad full of quality, but there’s no doubt Kroos and Tchouameni will be missed.

Many Liverpool supporters had feared how the Reds’ own midfield would cope up against some vastly experienced players in the centre of the park.

But with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Stefan Bajcetic all impressing against Everton and Newcastle, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his team will be able to set the tempo at Anfield on Tuesday.