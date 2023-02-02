Liverpool have launched their new eye-catching Nike spring training range, and the white, red and grey combination has proven a hit with supporters.

The new collection is the latest from Nike and has given the Reds a refresh midway through their season, with the new look having already been shown off by Jurgen Klopp‘s players.

Liverpool’s trademark red pops in each piece of clothing, training and winter wear, which is available for men, women and kids on the official Liverpool FC online store.

The training wear utilises advanced sweat-wicking technology in strategic, high-heat areas to help keep you cool and comfortable, while the knit fabric allows you to move freely.

Nike’s Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.

And, importantly, it looks the part too.

The players have already shown off the new look at the AXA Training Centre this month and it certainly caught the eye of supporters.

It’s not hard to see why. It’s a beauty of a collection:

