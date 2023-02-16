After Liverpool fans organised a flag night on the Kop for the Merseyside derby, plans are being put into place for Tuesday’s Real Madrid clash.

Ahead of the win over Everton, Spion Kop 1906 called for a flag day, urging supporters to bring along scarves, flags and banners to create a vibrant atmosphere in the stadium.

The end result was fantastic, with the Kop looking and sounding brilliant as the Reds registered their first Premier League win of 2023.

And with just days to go until Liverpool welcome Real Madrid to Anfield in the last 16 of the Champions League, the plan is to “go bigger” against Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Following on from Monday’s derby win, we’d again like to thank everyone inside the ground who made Anfield look as good as it’s ever been. With The Kop in full flow, the atmosphere improves and the players get a lift. Madrid at home let’s go bigger! pic.twitter.com/iaNOS5ngRY — Spion Kop 1906 (@SpionKop1906) February 16, 2023

In a new tweet on Wednesday, Spion Kop 1906 thanked fans for their efforts against Everton and urged supporters to “show the world our traditions and keep the Kop the greatest stand in the world” against Real Madrid next week.

Jurgen Klopp was certainly a big fan of the atmosphere the fans created at Anfield on Monday.

“The atmosphere was outstanding, I am in love with our crowd and what they did tonight, it was very special, to be honest, and was extremely helpful – the boys paid it back,” he said after the game.

“Whatever our crowd would’ve asked me for tonight I probably would’ve done, apart from getting rid of my clothes! It should be a thank you for them, not torture.

“I did it [fist pumps] because the people asked for it, it felt like a massive relief.

“I really think – and you don’t want to be in a difficult situation – but the way you behave defines the future.

“This club has been through worse things but I think we are the club who can show how you can deal with difficult moments.”

The fact Liverpool fans are organising something similar for Tuesday’s meeting with Real Madrid will certainly be music to Klopp’s ears, who has stressed the importance of the Anfield crowd on numerous occasions in years gone by.

It’s been a tough start to the year for the Reds, but let’s hope the derby was a turning point, and that another special night on the Kop can inspire another big performance on Tuesday.