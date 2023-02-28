Liverpool lineups vs. Wolves – Konate & Nunez to start?

After a lacklustre performance against Crystal Palace, Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez are both in contention to return for Liverpool against Wolves.

Nunez and Joe Gomez were ruled out through injury at Selhurst Park as Klopp made several changes, with Joel Matip, James Milner, Naby Keita and Diogo Jota all coming into the starting XI.

With Liverpool’s game in hand against Wolves coming just four days later, and with Man United set to pay a visit to Anfield this coming Sunday, more changes look to be on the cards for the meeting with Julen Lopetegui’s side on Wednesday.

In his pre-match media duties on Tuesday, Klopp revealed that Konate and Nunez could both be part of the squad to face Wolves, but will they start?

Here, we look at two ways the Reds could line up on Wednesday.

Team news

From Jurgen Klopp‘s pre-match press conference on Tuesday, we know the following:

Konate & Nunez trained normally on Monday

Luis Diaz progressing well but not yet in full training

Thiago & Gomez still out

Liverpool’s XI vs. Wolves

Having sat out the draw with Crystal Palace, there’s every chance Fabinho and Stefan Bajcetic will come back in for James Milner and Naby Keita on Wednesday.

If Konate and Nunez aren’t deemed fit enough to start, the only other change to the team could see Roberto Firmino replace Diogo Jota, who made his first start in around four months on Saturday.

If those are the changes Klopp goes with, Liverpool would shape up like this:

Same back four that kept clean sheet against Palace

Fabinho & Bajcetic in for Milner & Keita

Firmino in for Jota, with Cody Gakpo moved to the left

This is what the Reds’ XI would look like:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Bajcetic; Salah, Gakpo, Firmino

However, with two key players like Konate and Nunez back in the mix, Klopp may look to throw them straight back into the lineup.

And with the Reds to face Man United just four days later, there could be more changes.

Klopp spoke of the need to manage Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s workload after the draw at Palace, while Jordan Henderson and Cody Gakpo may also be due rests.

If Klopp decides on further alterations, the team could look like this:

Milner at right-back, with Konate in for Matip

Fabinho, Harvey Elliott & Bajcetic in midfield

Nunez to replace Jota, with Firmino in for Gakpo

That would see Liverpool line up as below:

Alisson; Milner, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Firmino

The anticipated returns of Konate and Nunez gives Klopp more options to rotate his squad in what he has described as a “super important week” for his side.

Should both players return to the matchday squad, there is unlikely to be room for the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Fabio Carvalho on the bench.

Three points is essential, and let’s hope the Reds have enough firepower to get them over the line.