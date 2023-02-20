Liverpool’s build-up to the visit of Real Madrid has seen Darwin Nunez push to prove his fitness and a strong statement from the club’s owner over their plans for investment.

Liverpool FC NOT for sale

Since November, the future of the club has been cast into uncertainty after FSG confirmed they were seeking investment, with Liverpool then swiftly reported to be up for sale.

There’s been speculation aplenty over possible interested parties but the line quickly shifted from a full sale to a minority investment, allowing FSG to retain the controlling stake.

And this has now been confirmed by owner John Henry, who insists that the club is not for sale.

Speaking to the Boston Sports Journal, the 73-year-old was asked about the situation at Anfield.

“I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC, but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process,” Henry said.

“Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes.

“Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20-plus years?”

It’s a clear statement, but one that may not be popular among some supporters.

Real Madrid, here we go!

“There’s a chance” Darwin Nunez could be involved against Real but it will come down to how he can deal with pain – though, he was one of 25 players to train at Kirkby on Monday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp wants Anfield to be “on their toes” for Real’s visit, their last trip was to an empty Anfield. You don’t have to tell us twice, Jurgen!

Real Madrid have confirmed their 23-man travelling squad, and two key midfield names are missing, here’s who could be in their XI.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is walking a disciplinary tightrope and must avoid a yellow card if he wants to feature in Madrid…

Latest Liverpool FC news

Talks over Mason Mount’s future at Chelsea have been put on pause until the summer, and Liverpool continue to be name-checked as an interested suitor should he move on (The Athletic)

Stefan Bajcetic‘s rise to prominence for Liverpool could see him receive a call-up to Spain’s senior squad, new manager Luis de la Fuente is to take a closer look with a visit to Anfield (AS)

Two candidates for the soon-to-be vacant sporting director role have been linked to the position, although a reporter has said contact has not been made for one of the names listed

Around the Premier League

Graham Potter continues to have the backing of Chelsea‘s board after just two wins in their last 14 games – how many manager contracts can they really afford to pay out?

Tottenham have condemned the “utterly reprehensible online racist abuse” directed at Son Heung-min and called for social media companies to take action.

Ex-Watford boss Javi Gracia has emerged as the latest manager option for Leeds, who are currently 19th in the table.

Red of the day and match of the night

Tales too good not to be heard. Rest in peace, Ken.

We are saddened by the loss of Ken Hirst, who has passed away aged 99. Ken, whose story we told last year, was our oldest season ticket holder and a fan for more than 90 years. These are his memories… Rest in peace, Ken. pic.twitter.com/DLcFQeKRF0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 20, 2023

Before European action comes back around this week, you can see what’s going on in the Championship as Watford host West Brom at 8pm (GMT).

Enjoy your evening and embrace those night-before-the-match nerves, Reds!