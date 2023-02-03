With Bristol Rovers defender Nick Anderton undergoing treatment for a rare form of cancer, Liverpool have offered support to his fundraising effort.

In July, League One side Bristol Rovers announced that Anderton had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, which is a rare form of bone cancer.

The 26-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Preston, underwent surgery to remove part of his femur, and is currently receiving intense chemotherapy in a bid to fight the disease.

Players and staff at Bristol Rovers, including manager Joey Barton, have been shaving their heads in support of Anderton, while a GoFundMe page has been set up in order to raise funds for the defender.

Liverpool, who currently have centre-back Jarell Quansah on loan at the Memorial Stadium, have now backed the campaign.

?? The @LFC team and staff had heard about our Nick Anderton fundraising efforts and have kindly donated a signed 'Anderton 16' Liverpool shirt! ? What a brilliant gesture – thank you ?#footballfamily #BristolRazors #BristolRovers @nickanderton_ @premierleague @EFL pic.twitter.com/8jGKM8GwmQ — Bristol Rovers (@Official_BRFC) February 3, 2023

Bristol Rovers shared a photo of Jurgen Klopp and his players from the AXA Training Centre this week, with Jordan Henderson holding an ‘Anderton 16’ Liverpool shirt.

That shirt will now be auctioned as part of the club’s fundraising effort, which will continue on Saturday during their clash with MK Dons.

“The Liverpool team and staff had heard about our Nick Anderton fundraising efforts and have kindly donated a signed ‘Anderton 16’ Liverpool shirt!” Rovers wrote on Twitter.

“What a brilliant gesture – thank you.”

Thank you for the messages of support from every single person, the strength they’ve given my family can’t be described. It’s been one hell of a year to say the least. Staying positive and taking each day as it comes? got to try and keep the mind healthy? pic.twitter.com/15exNClpNT — Nick Anderton (@nickanderton_) December 21, 2022

Anderton joined Rovers from Carlisle in 2021, making 39 appearances for the club before his diagnosis, and in December he thanked supporters for their well-wishes as he undergoes treatment.

“The strength they’ve given my family can’t be described,” he wrote.

“It’s been one hell of a year to say the least. Staying positive and taking each day as it comes. Got to try and keep the mind healthy.”

* To donate to Nick Anderton’s fight against osteosarcoma, head to his GoFundMe page here.