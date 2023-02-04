It could be another milestone day for Mohamed Salah as Liverpool aim to find form on the road against an opponent that has not taken a Premier League point off the Reds in the last four seasons.

Salah is in line to make his 200th league appearance for Liverpool.

Currently, the players with the most goals in the first 200 top-flight games for the Reds are Gordon Hodgson 126, Salah 125*, Roger Hunt 123 and Ian Rush 122.

And should Salah score today, he will become the Reds’ leading scorer away from home in the Premier League era. He is currently on 55, alongside Michael Owen.

Joy at Wolves

Liverpool have won each of the last 11 league games vs. Wolves – a run going back to January 2011. In that sequence, they have scored 24 goals, while conceding three and keeping eight clean sheets.

They have completed a league double in each of the last four seasons.

At Molineux, they are undefeated in the last nine league meetings and have conceded just once in the last seven top-flight visits – that was to Raul Jimenez in January 2020.

And a win today will see Liverpool equal their club record of 12 successive league wins against the same opponent – a feat previously achieved against West Brom (1985-2012).

Could we see any of these milestones?

Fabinho could play his 200th game for Liverpool in all competitions

James Milner could make the 200th start of his Liverpool career in all competitions

No Liverpool player has ever scored a hat-trick against Wolves in any competition

Struggles on the road

The Reds have lost both of their last two away league games. Not since April 2012, have they suffered three in a row on the road.

In total, they have lost five of their last eight away league games – as many as they suffered in the previous 40 outings on the road.

But, the Reds have won the last six away league visits to Wolves – only away to West Brom (eight wins), Norwich City (eight) and Crystal Palace (seven) have they ever recorded more victories in succession on the road in the league.

Wolves without a bite

Wolves have won three of their 10 home Premier League games this season, scoring just six times.

Their six home goals in the top flight have been scored by just three players – Ruben Neves (three), Daniel Podence (two) and Goncalo Guedes (one).

The hosts have scored fewer goals (12) than any other team in the top-four divisions, and have netted only twice in the last four games.

Moreover, the club has gone 30 league games since a striker last scored for them.

They have also kept only one league clean sheet in the last ten league games – the 1-0 home victory over West Ham at Molineux in mid-January.

Today’s ref

Paul Tierney is the referee for today’s match. He was in charge the last time Wolves beat Liverpool, back in January 2019 in a 2-1 defeat in the FA Cup at Molineux.

This season’s scorers

Wolves: Podence 5, Neves 4, Jimenez 3, Ait-Nouri 2, Guedes 2, A. Traore 2, Hwang Hee-chan 1, B. Traore 1

Liverpool: Salah 17, Nunez 10, Firmino 9, Elliott 5, Diaz 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Carvalho 3, Van Dijk 2, Bajcetic 1, Matip 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 1, own goals 4

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).