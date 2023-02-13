After a Man of the Match display against Everton, Stefan Bajcetic was heralded as Liverpool’s current “best player” by Mohamed Salah. Few would dispute that statement.

It’s been an incredible rise for 18-year-old Bajcetic, starting the season as a member of the academy set-up and just months later he is a valuable member of Jurgen Klopp‘s first team.

Bajcetic has started five games in a row for the Reds, displacing experienced figures Fabinho and Jordan Henderson along the way and oozing confidence beyond his tender years.

Against Everton, in a different midfield position, on the left of the three, he continued to shine and was rightly crowned Man of the Match by Sky Sports and This Is Anfield.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Salah spoke brilliantly about the teenager and the influence he has had on the team since he became a more permanent fixture in the XI.

“He’s a great player and person, he always tries to work hard,” Salah said. “Since he started playing for us, he has been our best player maybe so hopefully, he keeps that confidence and keeps going.”

Bajcetic soaked in every word as he stood alongside the Egyptian, clearly in awe of hearing “one of the best players” in Liverpool’s history eulogise over his performances.

“Mo Salah is probably one of the best players ever in Liverpool history so it is nice to hear a legend say that to me,” Bajcetic said.

“I won more confidence playing at Anfield for a couple of games so I always love a tackle so I combine both and that is good.

“To be fair, I played in a different position, I thought it would be less comfortable but it was good and I enjoyed it a lot.

“It was a great game, with the crowd and the derby. Hopefully, we keep playing well and win more games.”

On his rise, he added: “It’s crazy, I was playing under 18s a year ago and now I am playing at Anfield and that just happened in one year and I am really enjoying it.”