Friday’s Liverpool round up includes a mixed injury update from Jurgen Klopp, some encouraging comments from Luis Diaz, and a bizarre outburst from Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

Thiago injured, but Jota in contention

Speaking to reporters on Friday morning, Klopp revealed that Thiago was the latest Liverpool player to enter the treatment room, having been unable to train with a hip flexor issue this week.

“Thiago has some problems,” he told reporters.

“I know the problem but I have to ask the medical department what I’m allowed to say!

“With the hip flexor, stuff like this, that’s it pretty much. He was not able to train.”

Another frustrating blow, yes, but there was positive news on the fitness of Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk and Arthur.

“Diogo is the closest, he trains normal already for two days, so another three days’ training possible for him,” Klopp said.

“I think he’s in contention for the squad [on Monday], I would say.

“Bobby, the next [closest] one, I don’t know. We have to see how that looks now, how he deals with the training intensity.

“Virgil, I don’t think he’s that close already, but we will work on that as well.

“Arthur, probably similar to Bobby, I would say. That’s that.”

3 things today – Diaz’s interview & Keita’s next destination?

Luis Diaz is still cautious over his return from a second knee injury, but is hopeful he can do so next month – and potentially against Real Madrid

Despite Naby Keita only having months left on his contract, Liverpool are claimed to have rejected a bid for their No. 8 in the last transfer window

Julian Ward, the outgoing Liverpool sporting director, is attracting interest from clubs in Europe, with a clause preventing him from working elsewhere explained.

The lowdown from Jurgen’s pre-Everton press conference

The Liverpool manager conducted his pre-derby media duties on Friday morning. Here, we pick out five key things from Klopp’s latest press conference

And Klopp said he did not want to “make a Jordan Henderson story” after the Liverpool captain was singled out by reporters after starting from the bench in the last three games

Pep comes out swinging!

Pep Guardiola insists he is now committed to Man City “more than ever” amid more than 100 charges of financial breaches by the Premier League

Everton boss Sean Dyche says Klopp “does not need his sympathy” ahead of Monday’s Merseyside derby

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot claims to have turned down an approach from Leeds to become their new manager (Sky Sports)

Quote of the day & games of the night

“There is no one anywhere in the world at any stage who is any bigger or any better than this football club.”

One of the 10 brilliant quotes we picked out from King Kenny…

Birmingham host West Brom in the Championship at 8pm (GMT) this evening, while AC Milan take on Torino at 7.45pm in Serie A.

