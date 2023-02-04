For the third time in the space of four weeks, Liverpool face Wolves. Only this time, Premier League points are on the line. Here’s how to watch the match live around the world.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are still on the search for their first league win of 2023 and they’re returning to the stadium where their last victory took place, Molineux.

Harvey Elliott was the difference maker in the FA Cup that night but this time around, all focus is on three desperately needed points as 9th in the table meets 17th.

Liverpool have plenty of ground to make up and if they’re to at least give themselves a chance to do so, victory is non-negotiable against a side who have only 12 league goals in 20 games.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 3pm (GMT) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 2am (Sunday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Wolves vs. Liverpool is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Wolves vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Wolves vs. Liverpool is being shown live on fuboTV Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Wolves vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s latest Premier League game live on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 3 Digitalb, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2, Csport.tv, Star+, Vivaro.tv, Optus Sport, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Star Sports Select HD2, Paramount+, Astro Go, Astro Supersport, Diema Sport, Play Diema Xtra, fuboTV Canada, Migu, iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 4 NZ, Paramount+, Arena Sport 7 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 5, Cytavision on the Go, Canal+ Sport 6, Skylink, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX, Viaplay Estonia, V Sport 1 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, MULTISPORTS 1, Wow, Nova Sports Premier League, Now Player, Now E, 622 Now Premier League 2, Match4, SíminnSport, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Vidio, Sport 24 Extra, Sport 1, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV ON, SuperSport Kosova 3, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, iQiyi, GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta, Skynet Myanmar, Viaplay Netherlands, MaxTV Go, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1, Viaplay Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Digi Online, Orange Sport 1 Romania, Orange TV Go, Prima Play, Digi Sport 2 Romania, Prima Sport 2, Arena Sport 1 Serbia, StarHub TV+, Arena Sport 2 Slovenia, DStv App, DAZN 2, Movistar+, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra, True Premier Football HD 3, beIN SPORTS MAX 2, beIN CONNECT Turkey, Peacock, K+ SPORT 2, VieON

You can follow all the action today and throughout the 2022/23 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.