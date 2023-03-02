New statistics have emerged showing the crazy numbers behind Liverpool’s wait for a penalty this season.

The Reds have now gone 32 games without a penalty in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah scored the only spot kick Liverpool have been awarded this season, in the 2-0 Champions League victory over Rangers last October.

But the last penalty they received in the Premier League dates back to April of last year, when Fabinho scored from the spot against Watford.

Liverpool are one of only two Premier League teams to have not yet received a penalty during the 2022/23 campaign, the other being Bournemouth.

Liverpool have gone 32 games without a penalty in the Premier League. They've had 1,138 touches in the opp box in this run. That's the most touches in the box any side has ever had over a run of Premier League games without getting a single penalty on Opta's records. #LFC — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) March 1, 2023

As explained by Opta’s Michael Reid, in the 32 games in which Liverpool haven’t been awarded a penalty, they have had 1,138 touches in the opponents box.

No Premier League team has ever had that many touches of the ball in the box without getting a single penalty since Opta’s records began.

What is the reason behind Liverpool’s wait for a penalty? That’s not one we can answer.

When VAR was introduced to the Premier League, Mohamed Salah said he felt it would result in him being awarded more penalties, but that certainly hasn’t been the case.

Some may feel that, with the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota absent for much of this season, Liverpool have been without the nimble attacking players who are most likely to attract tackles in and around the box.

With Jota fit again and Diaz not far off a return himself, let’s hope Liverpool’s penalty drought comes to an end sooner rather than later.

What better place for it to end than in this Sunday’s home meeting with United?

One thing’s for sure, when Liverpool are awarded a penalty again, there will be one or two cheers of irony from the Reds watching on from the stands!