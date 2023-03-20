It was a weekend to forget for two of Liverpool’s loanees, as one was sent off and another lost his FA Cup quarter-final in controversial circumstances.

Saturday promised to be a highlight in Tyler Morton‘s young career but it ended in embarrassment, as his loan team, Blackburn, were knocked out of the FA Cup.

After returning to Blackburn’s starting XI in midweek, Morton was again trusted in midfield for their FA Cup quarter-final against Sheffield United.

The Wirralian played in a midfield two as manager Jon Dahl Tomasson fielded a 4-2-3-1 formation. His side twice went ahead, and Morton impressed alongside fellow former Liverpool academy player Lewis Travis.

The match ended in controversy for Morton, though.

In injury time, the 20-year-old went down holding his face after the Senegal international, Iliman Ndiaye, lightly brushed his cheek – or that’s how it appeared anyway.

Shortly after, Tommy Doyle scored a stunning long-range winner for Sheffield United as Morton lay on the ground near the halfway line – not the youngster’s proudest moment, but hopefully one he’ll learn from.

Morton is on the England under-21 standby list for their upcoming internationals.

Quansah sees red

Jarell Quansah was on the other end of some play acting as he was sent off late on for Bristol Rovers, though the red was still justified in modern football.

The centre-back saw red for a ‘headbutt’ on Wales international Joe Morrell.

After a late tackle on the Portsmouth player, Quansah then leant his head towards Morrell, prompting the midfielder to go down and a scuffle to ensue among the two sets of players.

The 20-year-old will now miss up to three games through suspension; he had been enjoying a long run in the team, starting the previous 10 matches for Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers side.

Over the next two weeks, Quansah is set for international duty with the England under-20s, who have friendlies against Germany, France and the USA.

Better days for Bradley and Clarkson

After 14 days without a game, Leighton Clarkson returned to action with Aberdeen and helped the Dons to a 3-0 home win over Hearts.

All three goals came in the first 28 minutes and Clarkson set up the third with a lovely free-kick delivery that Mattie Pollock finished with a diving header.

It was his third assist in two games, bringing his tally to five goals and six assists in 29 games for Aberdeen.

The midfielder played slightly further forwards than usual, taking up a more attacking position in the middle of the pitch.

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley put in another strong performance for Bolton against the League One leaders, Sheffield Wednesday.

The right wing-back has a couple of big weeks ahead of him after again being called up to the Northern Ireland senior team.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Tyler Morton (Blackburn) – 90 mins vs. Sheffield United

– 90 mins vs. Sheffield United Conor Bradley (Bolton) – 90 mins vs. Sheffield Wednesday

– 90 mins vs. Sheffield Wednesday Jarrell Quansah (Bristol Rovers) – 90 mins vs. Portsmouth

– 90 mins vs. Portsmouth Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) – 84 mins vs. Hearts

Not used: Marcelo Pitaluga, Luke Chambers, Jack Bearne, Vitezslav Jaros, Anderson Arroyo

Injured: Sepp van den Berg, Paul Glatzel, Fidel O’Rourke