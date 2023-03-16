Alisson: Liverpool “lacked attitude” and “have a lot more to do”

Liverpool’s goalkeeper was the Reds’ standout performer across the two legs against Real Madrid and, after the second leg, he lamented his teammates’ approach on the night.

Everyone knows Alisson is an outstanding goalkeeper and he once again proved his credentials as arguably the world’s best, though his opposite number on the night, Thibaut Courtois, might have something to say about that.

In the return match at the Bernabeu, the Brazil No.1 kept the hosts at bay in the first half, thanks to a stop at point-blank range from Vincius Jr. and a flying save to tip Eduardo Camavinga’s deflected effort onto the crossbar.

Unfortunately, Alisson‘s teammates weren’t been able to replicate the shot-stopper’s performance outfield, and the keeper gave a damning reason for the 1-0 loss.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil, Alisson said, via ESPN Brasil:

“Every moment of the season had its reason – today’s was attitude on the field, maybe because of the first game.

“I’m wearing the Liverpool shirt playing against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, the least I have to do is give my best.

“I believe I gave my best, I leave with my head held high. But, as a team, we have a lot more to do.

“We lacked attitude, a lot on our part.”

It’s possible that in the context, Alisson means ‘approach’ to the match, rather than the traditional use of the word ‘attitude’, but still his point stands.

The result meant Liverpool fell to their biggest-ever defeat across legs in European competition and Wednesday’s defeat was the Reds’ 13th in all comps this season – in the entire 2021/22 campaign, they lost just four times.

After Madrid’s 5-2 win at Anfield, nobody expected Liverpool to get through, however, Alisson said they still went into the game “with the feeling that something could happen.”

Liverpool didn’t perform well enough, though, continuing their disappointing trend in results this year.

“There were injuries, which hurt us for sure.

“We had an incredible game against Manchester United but, soon after, against Bournemouth and here we didn’t play well enough to draw the game.”

With Liverpool now out of the Champions League, their only qualification route for next season’s competition is to finish in the Premier League‘s top four.

The last time Jurgen Klopp‘s side were struggling to qualify, an extraordinarily late winning goal against West Brom helped the Reds achieve their target, but a repeat of the heroics seems unlikely now.