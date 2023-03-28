With Mason Mount’s contract talks with Chelsea continuing to stall, a source in London has described a move to Liverpool as a “serious possibility.”

According to Merseyside journalists, Mount is on the club’s radar for a summer transfer, when he will have just 12 months left on his current deal.

football.london have now reported that despite extensive talks over a renewal, Mount and Chelsea remain no closer to reaching a conclusion to their negotiations – and there is a “serious possibility” that Liverpool will land the player.

Chelsea writer Bobby Vincent claims that “Liverpool believe they can lure Mount to Anfield,” which would be on a “cut-price deal.”

Various other Premier League clubs are also said to have shown interest in the player, who has 33 goals and 37 assists to his name for Chelsea, but Merseyside is understood to be the most likely destination should a move transpire.

In another column, Vincent described Liverpool as “the current front-runners” for Mount’s signature, having put in “the most groundwork” ahead of Man City and Man United.

The Chelsea source indicates that Liverpool have made the most progress towards a potential deal and are watching his situation closely.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter spoke recently about the future of Mount and whether a summer switch was likely given the unresolved contract conversations.

“Yes, but I am not naive,” Potter replied when asked whether he would like Mount to remain at Chelsea beyond this season.

“My feelings for Mason are clear. He is a fantastic person firstly, but sometimes these things happen.

“They are just complicated and it is best that I speak little about it, let them get on with it in deciding what is right for both parties.”

Mount scored the winner in a 1-0 victory at Anfield in 2021, during a run which yielded six straight home league defeats for the Reds and just one goal.

He has a Champions League winner’s medal in his collection after playing an influential role in Chelsea‘s successful 2020/21 campaign and was heavily involved in England’s journey to the Euro 2020 final.

Liverpool will almost certainly be on the market for multiple midfielders in the summer transfer window, and Mount would likely represent good value given the limited time remaining on his current contract.

The England international would also provide a welcome boost to the Reds’ homegrown quota, with James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain among those who are likely to depart at the end of the season.