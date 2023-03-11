Liverpool face an early kickoff at Bournemouth this lunchtime, with Jurgen Klopp making one change to the side that thrashed Man United 7-0.

The Reds were given a short break early in the week to savour their historic victory, but are now tasked with following that up with another three points.

On a run of five games unbeaten and five clean sheets, Liverpool arrive at Dean Court in fine form, and Klopp has deployed a strong lineup again.

Alisson can continue his late-season run for the Golden Glove as he makes his 35th appearance of the season, behind an unchanged back four.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and birthday boy Andy Robertson all, unsurprisingly, keep their places.

Fabinho starts again as the anchor in midfield, flanked by Harvey Elliott and the incoming Stefan Bajcetic.

In the front line, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo can look to build on their bubbling chemistry.

Meanwhile, Arthur takes his place on the substitutes bench, as part of the squad for the first time since October.

Caoimhin Kelleher is absent, along with Nat Phillips, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the injured quartet of Luis Diaz, Thiago, Joe Gomez and Calvin Ramsay.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Substitutes: Adrian, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Arthur, Carvalho, Jota, Firmino

Bournemouth: Neto; Zemura, Stephens, Kelly; Senesi, Billing, Rothwell, Smith; Ouattara, Anthony, Solanke

Substitutes: Travers, Mepham, Fredericks, Vina, Cook, Christie, Brooks, Moore, Semenyo