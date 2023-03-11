★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 11, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah arrives before the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at the Vitality Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Bournemouth: 1 change, Arthur in squad

Liverpool face an early kickoff at Bournemouth this lunchtime, with Jurgen Klopp making one change to the side that thrashed Man United 7-0.

The Reds were given a short break early in the week to savour their historic victory, but are now tasked with following that up with another three points.

On a run of five games unbeaten and five clean sheets, Liverpool arrive at Dean Court in fine form, and Klopp has deployed a strong lineup again.

Alisson can continue his late-season run for the Golden Glove as he makes his 35th appearance of the season, behind an unchanged back four.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and birthday boy Andy Robertson all, unsurprisingly, keep their places.

Fabinho starts again as the anchor in midfield, flanked by Harvey Elliott and the incoming Stefan Bajcetic.

In the front line, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo can look to build on their bubbling chemistry.

Meanwhile, Arthur takes his place on the substitutes bench, as part of the squad for the first time since October.

Caoimhin Kelleher is absent, along with Nat Phillips, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the injured quartet of Luis Diaz, Thiago, Joe Gomez and Calvin Ramsay.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Substitutes: Adrian, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Arthur, Carvalho, Jota, Firmino

Bournemouth: Neto; Zemura, Stephens, Kelly; Senesi, Billing, Rothwell, Smith; Ouattara, Anthony, Solanke

Substitutes: Travers, Mepham, Fredericks, Vina, Cook, Christie, Brooks, Moore, Semenyo

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks