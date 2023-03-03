Roberto Firmino‘s time with Liverpool has entered its final months after making the decision to pursue a new challenge, and it’s left fans reflecting on the legacy of a club legend.

Liverpool’s No. 9 has won all there is to win with the Reds and he has proven an instrumental figure for Jurgen Klopp.

The word legend can be thrown around with flippancy in sport, but that’s not the case for Firmino. When he does depart, he’ll be given a send-off that reflects just that.

A maverick and an entertainer, the Brazilian’s unique flair has lit up Anfield and stadiums across the world and his celebrations will live long in the memory.

In fact, a statistic from Opta’s Michael Reid states that no other player in the Premier League, since it was first recorded from 2005/06, has been booked more for excessive celebrations than Firmino, who has been shown a yellow card five times.

No player on record in the Premier League (from 2006-07) has been booked more times for excessive celebration than Roberto Firmino (5). pic.twitter.com/a1XYYFqVx4 — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) March 3, 2023

That’s the kind of statistic that instantly brings a smile to the face, it’s just who Firmino is – his celebrations are just as memorable as his goals.

The shirt off and in the air was seen from Firmino after goals against Stoke, Man City, Arsenal and Crystal Palace – excessive celebrations, all of them worth it.

Fans were certainly tickled by the knowledge of Firmino’s celebration discipline history…

Going to miss Bobby and his entire no look take to football in general. Shine on you crazy diamond. — Steven Scragg (@Scraggy_74) March 3, 2023

His reaction to that. pic.twitter.com/xncae4parb — Liverpool Red (@lfcredynwa) March 3, 2023

Not one person on Earth has a better celly game than Bobby https://t.co/md57x1ADvN — Mickey wants a say (@MickeysView) March 3, 2023

No one deserves the honour of leading this wonderful stat more, my king ? https://t.co/BsH27GQQou — Max (@maxhhaley) March 3, 2023

Bobby leaves a legend Won it all prob whilst playing hungover ? So many great memories celebrations and no look goals! And one hell of a song!#LFC pic.twitter.com/2fEO7AFio2 — Jassi Sidhu (@Jassisidhu) March 3, 2023

Pretty much sums him up ?pic.twitter.com/0Yw5oYnLCT https://t.co/TGJEHEbwal — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) March 3, 2023

Perhaps the stat that best encompasses Bobby, & his time at LFC. Quality, undeniably, the biggest possible goals, scored, but also something more. Something very human. A guy loving his job, his life. One of Klopp’s very special players. A Liverpool legend. Si senior. https://t.co/g1e4uLtmcm — what whale (@whatwhale) March 3, 2023

My favourite thing about Firmino is that he’s the epitome of fun. The goals, tricks, celebrations, the big smile. He’s silk and steel at the same time, and he won all the trophies on top of it. — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) March 3, 2023

The word legend is obviously cliched in modern football but Roberto Firmino is exactly that at Anfield. At his best, he was a cut above. Indispensable. So unique. Era-defining goals. Big moments. All the trophies. You name it, he's done it. One of the all-time greats. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) March 3, 2023

? ?? ??????? ???????: An entertainer, a maverick, a character, a ???. pic.twitter.com/6guQazua9L — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) March 3, 2023

What a legacy to leave. Never change, Bobby. Never change.