On a milestone night for Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian described breaking Robbie Fowler’s Premier League goalscoring record as an “honour,” vowing to continue to make history with Liverpool.

Salah took to Instagram soon after the thumping win to express his delight at breaking yet another record at the club, describing it as an “extraordinary day for all Liverpool fans.”

He’s not wrong, is he?

“An extraordinary day for all Liverpool fans,” Salah penned on social media. “I’m honoured to keep making history with this great club!”

Goals in the 66th and 83rd minute helped Liverpool on their way to a record-breaking victory over Man United, the biggest defeat in their history since 1931.

Manager Jurgen Klopp described Salah as “very special” after reaching his latest landmark.

“Mo Salah achieved tonight something really, really special – we should not forget that just because we are used to him scoring a lot of goals,” said the boss.

Robbie Fowler also congratulated Salah on surpassing his 128-goal tally, sharing an image from Anfield as he watched on:

It is the latest in a long line of records for Egypt’s captain, who broke the Premier League‘s record for goals in a single campaign in his first season with the club (32).

Fowler accumulated 128 Premier League goals across 266 games in his two spells at Liverpool. He become a club legend and picked up five major trophies in the process, including the famous treble in the 2000/01 season.

Salah will no doubt have his sights set on further records at Liverpool having extended his stay until at least 2025, however, he still has some way to go to catch Ian Rush’s club record 346 goals. Salah currently has 176.