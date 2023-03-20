As Liverpool’s international players headed off to play for their countries, there was an update on Jude Bellingham’s rumoured summer transfer to Anfield.

Bellingham “increasingly unlikely” to sign

He doesn’t even play for Liverpool, but Bellingham is a name even casual Reds will be familiar with now.

After shining for England at the World Cup, there’s been barely a day when he’s not been linked with a move to Anfield.

Supporters again got excited when Alexander-Arnold was pictured with the Dortmund midfielder at a concert on Sunday night.

However, those same supporters were dealt a blow the morning after when a reputable journalist from The Athletic, David Ornstein, reported that Liverpool were now “increasingly unlikely” to sign the 19-year-old prodigy.

Ornstein said: “Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid appear to have emerged as the most credible destinations — although he is contracted at Dortmund until the summer of 2025 and they do not want to sanction a departure

[…]

“As things stand, it is regarded as increasingly unlikely that Liverpool will sign Bellingham in this summer’s transfer window.”

The journalist cited “the anticipated fee, the financial power of rival suitors and their [Liverpool’s] reticence about entering a bidding war” as the main obstacles to a deal.

3 things today: Diaz’s return imminent

Ben Doak has pulled out of Scotland U21s’ fixtures due to the blow to the head he received in Liverpool’s UEFA Youth League loss to Sporting Lisbon last week – a sensible decision.

Ismaila Sarr is to leave Watford at the end of the season, according to Adam Leventhal of The Athletic. He confirmed Liverpool “considered a move” for the Senegal international in 2020.

Liverpool are hopeful that Luis Diaz will return to “full team training” next week, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Latest Liverpool FC news

UPDATE LIVERPOOL THIRD 23/24:

Updated prediction for the third kit as I got details for the design and template. The template is probably spot on, and there will be some sort of disordered stripes/lines probably throughout the shirt. Not known if it will be on shorts/socks pic.twitter.com/lR2iZ6nNyo — fumlerRawk (@FumlerRawk) March 20, 2023

Dominic Corness has been called up to the England U20s squad for the first time. About time!

Liverpool will wear a pale purple shirt with an “abstract” design as part of next season’s Nike third kit, according to new leaks. It’s certainly different to what we’ve had before.

After scoring for Gremio, Luis Suarez paid tribute to Lucas Leiva has recently been forced to retire with a heart issue. The two are good friends.

Latest chat from elsewhere

Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Nick Pope have withdrawn from the England squad with only Fraser Forster getting called up as a replacement. Still no Trent then!

Barcelona came from behind to beat Real Madrid on Sunday night, as Franck Kessie scored a late winner at the Nou Camp.

Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol has said that sources tell him that “Sheikh Jassim and his team have been working hard over the weekend to put together a second bid” for Man United.

Match of the night

If you’re in the UK and don’t fancy watching Mirandes vs. Eibar in Segunda, you’ll have to take the night off from football!