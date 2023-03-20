★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jude Bellingham transfer claim & Luis Diaz set for return – Latest LFC News

As Liverpool’s international players headed off to play for their countries, there was an update on Jude Bellingham’s rumoured summer transfer to Anfield.

 

Bellingham “increasingly unlikely” to sign

2K113KC Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League Group G match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022.

He doesn’t even play for Liverpool, but Bellingham is a name even casual Reds will be familiar with now.

After shining for England at the World Cup, there’s been barely a day when he’s not been linked with a move to Anfield.

Supporters again got excited when Alexander-Arnold was pictured with the Dortmund midfielder at a concert on Sunday night.

However, those same supporters were dealt a blow the morning after when a reputable journalist from The Athletic, David Ornstein, reported that Liverpool were now “increasingly unlikely” to sign the 19-year-old prodigy.

Ornstein said: “Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid appear to have emerged as the most credible destinations — although he is contracted at Dortmund until the summer of 2025 and they do not want to sanction a departure

[…]

“As things stand, it is regarded as increasingly unlikely that Liverpool will sign Bellingham in this summer’s transfer window.”

The journalist cited “the anticipated fee, the financial power of rival suitors and their [Liverpool’s] reticence about entering a bidding war” as the main obstacles to a deal.

 

3 things today: Diaz’s return imminent

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 14, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Diaz trains on his own before the training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

  • Ben Doak has pulled out of Scotland U21s’ fixtures due to the blow to the head he received in Liverpool’s UEFA Youth League loss to Sporting Lisbon last week – a sensible decision.
  • Ismaila Sarr is to leave Watford at the end of the season, according to Adam Leventhal of The Athletic. He confirmed Liverpool “considered a move” for the Senegal international in 2020.
  • Liverpool are hopeful that Luis Diaz will return to “full team training” next week, according to the Liverpool Echo.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

  • Dominic Corness has been called up to the England U20s squad for the first time. About time!

  • Liverpool will wear a pale purple shirt with an “abstract” design as part of next season’s Nike third kit, according to new leaks. It’s certainly different to what we’ve had before.

  • After scoring for Gremio, Luis Suarez paid tribute to Lucas Leiva has recently been forced to retire with a heart issue. The two are good friends.

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

DOHA, QATAR - Friday, November 25, 2022: England's Mason Mount during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at the Al Bayt Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Nick Pope have withdrawn from the England squad with only Fraser Forster getting called up as a replacement. Still no Trent then!

  • Barcelona came from behind to beat Real Madrid on Sunday night, as Franck Kessie scored a late winner at the Nou Camp.

  • Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol has said that sources tell him that “Sheikh Jassim and his team have been working hard over the weekend to put together a second bid” for Man United.

 

Match of the night

If you’re in the UK and don’t fancy watching Mirandes vs. Eibar in Segunda, you’ll have to take the night off from football!

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks