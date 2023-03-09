Thierry Henry has claimed that “everybody knows” Jude Bellingham wants to join Liverpool, with a summer transfer football’s worst-kept secret.

Bellingham is widely expected to depart Dortmund at the end of the season and Liverpool, along with Man City and Real Madrid, are his leading suitors.

On Wednesday, the Mail‘s Adrian Kajumba reported that there was a “growing confidence” that the 19-year-old will end up at Anfield in the next transfer window.

There have been suggestions that any deal would hinge on the Reds qualifying for the Champions League again, though others have claimed he would overlook short-term form in favour of the long-term project.

In the eyes of some, it is only a matter of time before Bellingham signs for Liverpool, with Henry expressing that belief on CBS Sports.

"What's the identify, what's the philosophy, what's the project?" Thierry Henry, @carra23 and @micahrichards talk about what's next for PSG and Kylian Mbappe. pic.twitter.com/T6EMBjRHwZ — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 8, 2023

The 45-year-old was discussing the plight of Paris Saint-Germain and argued that the Ligue 1 side should be targeting young French players with an affinity for the club when he brought up Dortmund’s No. 22.

“If you go and get Randal Kolo Muani, Marcus Thuram, players like that, that will love to play for Paris Saint-Germain,” he said.

“You know like Bellingham wants to play for Liverpool. Everyone knows that, right?”

Alongside him in the studio, Jamie Carragher’s wide-eyed reaction was priceless, replying: “I hope so!”

There is clearly a sense among football’s elite that Bellingham would favour a move to Liverpool over either Real Madrid or Man City, with an emphasis on his role within the side.

In his report for the Mail, Kajumba adds that both Man United and Chelsea are also interested, though their chances of signing the midfielder are slim.

Dortmund, meanwhile, are targeting Eintracht Frankfurt’s Daichi Kamada, who will be a free agent in the summer, as a likely replacement for Bellingham.

Bellingham has played in 32 of a possible 34 games for Dortmund so far this season, starting 30 and wearing the captain’s armband in four.

In those 32 appearances, he has 10 goals and six assists, while he also started every game for England at the World Cup – including a powerhouse performance against Senegal in the round of 16.